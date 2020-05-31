Top 10 of our ranking of fundamental valuation on Ibex 35 shares

Telefónica is one of the shares of the Ibex 35 that meets the requirements of “Ave Fénix”: a security that has developed a broad bottom downtrend, accumulates high overbought and presents attractive valuation multiples belonging to a company that meets our fundamental criteria (see “The Ave Fénix del Ibex 35. Actions that could resurface from its trend bass guitarist”).

Telefónica in daily chart with Amplitude Range, MACD oscillator and trading volume

These actions are suspended with our technical filters: Telefónica presents a total score of 2 out of 10 points. However, it is worth having on the surveillance radar as they are beginning to meet the conditions for the formation of a soil: wide bullish divergences in price oscillators, volatility receding and trading volume rebounding.

Telefónica, in the case of consolidating above 4.51, would begin to improve its technical score and the probability of soil formation would increase. In this case, you could try to rise from its ashes like the mythological bird. At the top there is a long way to go as a simple reversal to the 200-session average would leave the price around the intermediate resistance zone between 5,614 / 5,704. The key support area is the recently marked year-on-year lows of 3,761 / 3,533.

