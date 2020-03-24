Telefónica, Banco Santander, BBVA and other large Ibex 35 corporations have jointly created a fund of about 150 million euros to buy medical supplies and fight the coronavirus pandemic which is currently affecting Spain and other countries in the world.

The contribution of each company to this common fund, according to sources consulted by El Confidencial, will be 25 million, although the figure could vary in the future if more economic collaboration by these companies becomes necessary.

For the moment, Telefónica, Banco Santander, BBVA, Inditex and Iberdrola will participate in this initiative, but the intention is that, according to El Confidencial, other large-scale Spanish corporations such as Naturgy, CaixaBank and Endesa also join.

The money will go to the purchase of various sanitary materials, including respirators. The participating companies will also make use of their own logistics networks to move and distribute the various materials purchased as soon as possible.

In Spain, the expansion of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected 39,673 people, according to the most recent data published by the Ministry of Health. The total number of deaths as a result of this pandemic amounts to 2,696, while the number of people cured also rises to 3,794.

The main foci of the pandemic are the Community of Madrid and Catalonia. There is almost half of those affected and approximately two thirds of deaths have been recorded to date.

To face this situation, The Council of Ministers approved on March 14 the declaration of the state of alarm, allowing the Government of Spain to take extraordinary measures to preserve the safety of citizens. This has an initial duration of 15 days, but, if the Congress of Deputies allows it, its validity could be extended until April 11.

