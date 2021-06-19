Telefónica, Repsol and Santander could bring the Ibex up to 9,500 points

The Ibex managed to exceed the annual highs this past week. However, the overcoming of 9,254 points was drawn, leaving an upward gap that has ended up being covered before continuing with its upward climb. Securities such as Repsol or Telefónica have also overcome resistance, which, added to the good technical aspect offered by the banks or Inditex, invites us to think about an extension of the gains in the Spanish selective to the level of 9,500 points.

New sign of strength in Telephone that manages to exceed the annual maximums that it presented in the 4 euros. After the formation of a throw back at 4 euros, everything seems to indicate that we could end up seeing an extension of the gains to the level of 4.50 euros. The first important support level is at 3.80 euros, the lowest of the last correction. We will not appreciate even the slightest sign of weakness as long as it remains trading above this price level.

Repsol it has substantially improved its technical aspect by managing to exceed the annual maximums it presented at 11.40 euros. The company puts an end to the lateral movement in which it has been moving for weeks and supported by the outstanding levels of accumulation, it seems very likely that we could end up seeing an extension of profits to the level of 12 euros or even to the level of the 13 euros. Below the first support level is 10.59 euros. We will not appreciate even the slightest sign of weakness as long as it remains trading above this price level.

The Santander it continues to show signs of strength in its price series. The bank refuses to correct and remains trading in the vicinity of the annual highs. The absence of correction shows us the current strength of purchases, so we will be very aware of a closing above 3.5090 euros. This would be a new buy signal that would make us think about an extension of the gains to the level of 4 euros. Good accumulation levels give consistency to its uptrend. We will not appreciate even the slightest sign of weakness as long as it remains trading above 3.20 euros.