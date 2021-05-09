Telefónica, Repsol and Iberdrola push the Ibex towards the level of 9,300 points

The Spanish selective is attacking the key level of the short term that it presents at 9,000 points. Seeing technical perspectives that present values ​​such as Telefónica, Repsol or Iberdrola we think we could see an extension of the escalation in the IBEX 35 that could be extended to the level of 9,300 points.

Technical analysis

SECURITIES IN A BULL TREND

Telephone It has been drawing increasing lows since it managed to climb, at the beginning of the year, above the average of 200 sessions. The overcoming of the resistance of 3.8780 euros a few sessions ago makes us think about an extension of the gains to the annual highs drawn last March at 4.1380 euros. Its behavior at this price level is key since if it manages to overcome it, we could end up seeing an extension of the gains to the level of 4.5548 euros. In the long term, these prices are key and if it manages to exceed them we could end up seeing an extension of the gains to the level of 5.50 euros. Without a doubt, it is a value to take into account in the coming months.

Signs of strength also in Repsol which seems to want to confirm the end of the consolidation of recent weeks in response to the strong increases of 40% in February. The overcoming of the bearish guideline projected from the annual highs makes us think of an imminent attack on the annual highs that it will draw at 11.14 euros. Very attentive to the exceeding of this price level in the next few days since we could end up seeing an extension of the profits up to the level of 13 euros, which would mean a revaluation of 20% from the current prices of quotation.

Important technical improvement that we have been able to appreciate in Iberdrola in the last two months. The electricity company has managed to revalue close to 20%, which has brought its price above the average of 200 sessions. The upward gap that was left at the beginning of last April is a sign of the current strength of purchases. For the next few days, the most normal thing is that we can end up seeing an extension of the increases to the annual maximums drawn at the beginning of the year at 12,393 euros.