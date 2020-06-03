The dynamism of the sector, with MásMóvil as the nerve center of a takeover bid, animates the technology business. Telefónica thrives on the Ibex moving away from lows, but without definitely taking off. Everything weighs, debt included. At the moment in its price chart we see that the support area is still close, with one month lost, May, although rising from its ashes, which are many, especially in the last week.

So they see it from Morgan Stanley that lowers its target price to 5 euros from the previous 5.4 and Barclays that punishes the operator with its downward recommendation to the same as from overweight, with a target price that drastically reduces also to 5 euros from the previous 6.4. The trend of recommendations that Ei collects highlights that the market consensus is inclined to maintain the value.

Based on a valuation by ratios on the estimation of the average results of the market- says María Mira, fundamental analyst of Ei- Telefónica trades at a discount against the average of the selective Ibex-35. Thus, the operator’s PERe is 7.3x, compared to an average of 22x for the selective companies and 16.4x of historical average for the company in recent years; Taking into account the estimated CBA, the PEG <1 ratio shows upside potential. The Yield stands at a more than interesting 9.6%, compared to an average of 6.5% for the Ibex 35 ”.

And he adds that “Based on our fundamental analysis it is an interesting value for the medium / long term and therefore, the recommendation is positive ”

For José Antonio González, technical analyst of Investment Strategies, the operator “attacks the resistance of recent months that is projected from 4.51 euros, and whose improvement is supported by (1) an increasing volume of contracting and (2) an improvement by the MACD oscillator to its neutral band ”.

“In this sense- adds- uThe overcoming of the aforementioned resistance would enable purchases to update upward targets towards 5,093 / 4,779 euros per share“

Telefónica in daily chart with Average amplitude range in percentage (upper central window), MACD (lower central window) and contracting volume (lower window)

If we look at our premium analysis, the value does not reach the minimums to be a purchase recommendation with a score of 2 out of 10 and in which, except for the long-term trend and improvement from 0, everything is shown in negative. And above all it stands out in the graphics. The red color (our indicator) does not exceed the price (blue) at any time.

