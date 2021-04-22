Telefónica reaches 80% coverage of the 5G population in Spain

In this way, the operator advances in Spain its deployment plans and in the commitment that Telefónica adopted with society and with the digitization of the country.

During this first quarter of 2021, the deployment has focused on complete coverage in cities deployed last year and reach cities with over 20,000 inhabitants Therefore, a total of 1,253 municipalities in all the autonomous communities currently have access to Telefónica’s 5G network.

Telefónica is working with the latest generations of radio that allow the dual use 4G and 5G with the aim of bringing the new technology to the maximum population From the first moment. Thus, Telefónica’s 5G network currently combines the deployment of 5G NSA (Non Stand Alone) and DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing) to immediately deploy the 5G SA (Stand Alone) network, when the technology is fully available after standardization.

On the other hand, the 3.5 Ghz bands are being used, the only 5G band already licensed to operators, and the middle bands (1800-2100 MHz), where 4G is currently being used, taking advantage of the possibility of using NR equipment (New Radio ) that can work on both 4G and 5G technologies at the same time. Throughout 2021, the 700 Mhz band is expected to be incorporated. when it comes out and the auction is settled.

In the commercial field, Movistar in Spain has just launched a new and complete Fusion package that includes a smartphone, among which are 5G models of different brands. With this novelty, Movistar matches its investment in the 5G mobile network and its deployment with customer demands.

In this sense, it should also be noted that Telefónica has developed 13 use cases with real customers since the commercial launch of its 5G last September and that they are added to the more than 60 that the operator has promoted in the last three years since which launched the 5G Technological Cities project in 2018. This pioneering initiative in Spain is aimed at promoting the implementation of 5G by making technical developments compatible with the application of the new technology in use cases with real customers.

Telefónica has channeled its activity both with its own innovation pilots and with projects promoted thanks to the aid of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation through Red.es or the 5G Collaboration Node with the Xunta de Galicia.

On the other hand, Telefónica has continued to strengthen its 5G network both in coverage and its security with the agreement with Juniper Networks to secure the 5G network in Spain with the incorporation of the Security Gateway (SecGW) SRX5800 security platform, a solution with Artificial Intelligence that it will protect both the traffic and the infrastructure of next-generation networks.

In addition, Telefónica, in collaboration with Nokia and Huawei, has carried out two pilots in the photonic meshes with WDM technology (Wavelength Division Multiplexing- in a fiber multiple signals) that support its IP Fusion Network in Spain with the aim of reinforcing its quality and capacity in the face of the growing demand for bandwidth brought about by the arrival of 5G and new services.