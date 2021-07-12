Telefónica raises its potential. Until where?

Telefónica has a potential of 34% in the market

Investors 0 Analysts 1. That seems to be Telefonica’s score once we just got through the Euro. And it is that the first do not trust the value in such a way that, except for the last session, of transition, accumulates in the previous ones, up to five losses that are around 6% of its price.

And it is that Telefónica not only is it far from 4 euros per share, bound to reconquer as in past weeks, when he lost it on June 17 so as not to retake it, but also takes us back to the levels set by its price at the beginning of May.

In fact, since the highs of the year it has already lost 10% In its price, we find that the gap left by Telefónica in the last 20 sessions exceeds 8.5% for the value. The truth is that, despite everything, it continues to maintain important advances in the year, which are close to 21%.

Telefónica annual share price

In the case of the latter, from the market experts, the last two recommendations for Telefónica go through the joint recommendation to buy the security with target prices ranging from 4.8 euros per share for Bestinver to 5.2 euros per share for Bank of America.

The American firm especially appreciates divestments of value, putting on the table the sale of the Telxius towers to American Tower and the fiber assets in Latin America, as well as the increase in income from services in Spain, although with volatility in the United Kingdom.

The average of your PO is 5 euros per share what do you suppose to grant a potential 12-month view for Telefónica of 34%. And they break the review that, in the final part of June, left JPMorgan clearly down on the value with a PO of just 3.3 euros per share, even improving the previous one from the investment bank.

About his latest operations, Contradictory versions are found in the press about the sale or not of almost half of its subsidiary Tech, one of its jewels, its alliance with Tik Tok, since the videos of the platform can be seen on the operator’s channels, as part of a more extensive agreement in both Europe and Latin America.

And also the integration of the subsidiary Telefónica Innovación Alpha into Telefónica Open Innovation, name that replaced Wayra. As well as the closing of the sale of 60% in IndraCo, a company in charge of operating and deploying fiber optics to homes in Chile, to the KKR fund for 800 million euros, which means reducing Telefónica’s debt by 400 million euros .

From a technical point of view, the technical analyst of Investment Strategies José Antonio González considers that Telefónica “maintains intact the growing fund structure, whose viability will not begin to be questioned as long as the price does not pierce the last growing minimum that we project from 3.8020 euros per share, a level that is an approximation to the growing guideline in the medium term, and whose drilling would enable attack the area of ​​3,477 / 3,3445 euros per share, area that is an approximation to its 200-period simple moving average or long-term ”.

Telefónica on daily chart with average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

Telefónica technical graph of value

The premium indicators of Investment Strategies mark a note for Telefónica that has been clearly revised downwards 4.5 points out of 10 possible, with a reduction of two points and in rebound mode. On the positive side we see that the trend is upward in the long term, the total slow moment is positive for the value and the volatility is, in the medium term, decreasing.

On the other side, we find that the medium-term trend is downward, the total moment is negative for the value, the business volume, in its two aspects, is decreasing and that the long-term range of amplitude is increasing for Telefónica.

