Telefónica points to May 31 as the last day to collect its next dividend

Related news

Telephone has given this Friday the first clues of its next dividend. At the end of the shareholders’ meeting in which it has reelected its top board of directors, the company has advanced that “it is planned” that May 31 will be the last day to acquire shares entitled to receive this payment.

Specifically, the company explains that it is expected that that same Monday, May 31, the definitive terms of this scrip dividend will be published in the Official Gazette of the Mercantile Registry (BORME). They will have been previously communicated to the market, as the company’s board of directors contemplates ratify these details at their meeting on May 26.

In the same way, Telefónica has advanced this Friday that the five previous trading sessions to the aforementioned May 26 will be those that “determine the listing price that will be applied to the fixing the purchase price of the free allocation rights and the provisional number of shares to be issued “.

The new policy arrives

In accordance with this first calendar established for the scrip dividend approved by the shareholders’ meeting in which a new corporate image for the multinational has also been presented, On June 1, your shares will deduct the final amount from their price established for each each right. Likewise, the latter will begin their negotiation on the stock market.

On this occasion, Telefónica shareholders still They will have the right to receive 0.20 euros gross for each share in the portfolio, charged to reserves for fiscal year 2020. For future editions, the new formula approved in February will come into force. contemplates an amount of 0.3 euros per share divided between two payments of 0.15 euros each: in December 2021 and June 2022.

In parallel, this Friday the board of Telefónica also approved a capital reduction through the amortization of treasury shares. The operation has reached 82.9 million euros, so that its share capital is now established at 5,443.5 million euros, as has been notified to the National Securities Market Commission.