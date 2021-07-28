Telefónica performs with CMM the first direct television with 5G on the 700 MHz band

Telefonica has carried out, in collaboration with Castilla-La Mancha Media, the first television live with 5G on the 700MHZ band from Alcázar de San Juan in the morning news of the regional television.

In the broadcast, Mercedes Fernández, Manager of Innovation at Telefónica Spain; Rosa Melchor, mayor of Alcázar de San Juan; Alipio García Rodríguez, general director of Territorial Cohesion of the Government of Castilla-La Mancha, and Arturo Azcorra, general director of Telecommunications and Organization of Audiovisual Communication Services of the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures of Spain (SETELECO).

For this use case, the first one carried out by an operator in the 700MHz band after the auction that was resolved last Wednesday, July 21, the same two trisectoral 5G radio nodes have been used on that frequency deployed by Telefónica in the framework of the tests promoted by SETID to analyze the coexistence of 5G with DTT after the second digital dividend in which this band has been released to retune DTT channels to frequencies below 700 MHz.

In this way, Alcázar de San Juan becomes the first town in Spain with Telefónica’s 700MHz 5G coverage and one of the municipalities with the best connectivity as it also has a wide fiber deployment.

What’s more, Telefónica has connected a TV camera in Castilla-La Mancha Media with 5G technology via a Mobile Viewpoint BV H.265 video encoding dongle, equipped with 700MHz 5G modems that enables high-quality, low-delay live broadcasts thanks to 5G upload capabilities.

As Mercedes Fernández has highlighted “the use case that we have made today is an important milestone in the practical application of all the possibilities of the recently auctioned frequency of 700MHz that allows to deploy extensive coverage and greater penetration indoors, so It will be essential for rural and small municipal connectivity, and for enabling future IoT services over 5G. Furthermore, the union of Telefónica’s extensive fiber network with all the potential of 5G will allow the company to offer the best connectivity ”.

Likewise, Rosa Melchor has declared: “I am grateful for the choice of Alcázar de San Juan for the development of this program that continues the innovative line of the city in relation to New Technologies. Alcázar has been participating in Smart City related projects and it has a long tradition in the development of cutting-edge actions in relation to advances in digital systems and audiovisual content. Alcázar was the first television in Spain to make the transition from the analogue to digital system four years before the 2010 blackout. A transition that also included the launch of interactive services, through the European Project “Digital Cities” that it was developing with the Ministry of Industry and the Community Board and had the collaboration of Telefónica ”.

In his speech, Alipio García, General Director of Territorial Cohesion of the Government of Castilla-La Mancha, has highlighted the evolution of telecommunications in Castilla-La Mancha, where in just six years they have managed to go from being in the queue regarding coverage to participating in the most innovative 5G projects that are a national reference, and has pointed out how important which is for their development “the public-private collaboration with operators such as Telefónica, and the joint work that we have established between the national and regional governments with the aim of bringing ultra-fast broadband to 100% of the population and providing coverage mobile to the entire territory through next-generation connectivity ”.

For his part, Arturo Azcorra thanked Alcázar de San Juan and also the municipality of La Solana for their participation in the compatibility test between 5G and DTT in the 700 MHz band, which has been carried out during the last month without significant incidents. He also assured: “We are promoting 5G technology due to the impact it will have on the economy and job creation. The Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan will allocate 1500 million euros until 2023 to the development of this technology ”.

For this live broadcast, the regional television of Castilla-La Mancha and Telefónica have worked together to take advantage of the capabilities of the 5G network. The high bandwidth, low latency and stability of 5G improve the naturalness of live interviews with an immediate response from the interviewee and HD quality video broadcasts at the maximum speed allowed by the backpack that, even with movements of the camera, maintains the signal stability and quality of video received in conducting TV.

The initiative has also had the collaboration of Ericsson as a supplier of the 5G radio infrastructure in the Telefónica network, while the 5G backpack of the Dutch manufacturer Mobile Viewpoint BV has been provided by its distributor in Spain Ges-IT SL

Telefónica has shown a constant commitment to Castilla-La Mancha in the field of 5G, whose commercial deployment began in September of last year throughout the Autonomous Community. Talavera de la Reina was one of the first 5G Technology Cities, Telefónica’s pioneering initiative to promote 5G, and for this reason it has been the scene of use cases related to virtual reality and connected and autonomous cars, areas where the new technology has greater applicability.

In the spectrum auction, Telefónica was awarded 1 block of 2×10 MHz for a total amount of 310.09 million euros on July 21, which will allow the operator to consolidate its leadership in connectivity by joining the momentum of coverage 5G with its extensive fiber network in Spain.

The block awarded to Telefónica has associated Commitments to provide 5G coverage before June 2025 to all municipalities with more than 20,000 inhabitants, airports, ports and AVE stations, as well as motorways, dual carriageways and multi-lane roads throughout Spain.

The coverage obligations of the assigned spectrum are fully aligned with Telefónica’s commitment to maximize the extension of ultra-connectivity networks, which have made it possible to place Spain at the global forefront of the deployment and adoption of high-speed fixed and mobile networks. high capacity.