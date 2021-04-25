Telefónica, one abyss from the main bearish guideline

While the Ibex is less than 100 points from the annual highs (8,740 points), the operator’s securities need to rise more than 10% to recover the homologous levels. That is, the usual.

Technical analysis

Short term

Medium term

Long term

A server is aware that the ‘speech’ on this value has been the same for months and months. But it is that the graph has not changed at all with respect to how it was in January, or November, for example. Rarely do important things happen that can change a trend. Or in other words, reversing a bottom trend is almost impossible. If we look at the Telefónica graph, there are many resistances that the value presents above: the March highs at 4.14 euros, the weekly downward gap in March 2020 at 4.63 euros and the main bearish guideline at 5.40 euros. That is, we have the operator’s securities at almost 50% of the primary bearish guideline. Another great proof of the weakness of this value with respect to the market as a whole is that the vast majority of Ibex stocks have closed / canceled, for a long time, the weekly bearish gap in March. Something that Telefónica has not done and is far from achieving. In short, of course it can continue to bounce, but even if it does will continue to be bearish in medium and long-term terms.

Telefónica weekly chart