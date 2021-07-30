Telefónica multiplies its profits tenfold from the merger of O2 and Virgin Media and the sale of Telxius

The closing of these two operations at the beginning of June has been reflected in a net profit of 8,629 million euros in the first half of the year. This is also an unprecedented figure, the highest in Telefónica’s history.

The completion of these transactions has also led to a historic reduction in the net financial debt of the telecommunications operator. June ends at € 26.2 billion, 29.5% below June 2020. In the last five years, the company’s debt has been cut in half, from the more than 52,000 million euros registered in June 2016.

At the same time, capital gains from operations have strengthened the group’s balance sheet, which now has a more efficient capital structure that increases the quality of the company’s value, with an increase in equity of more than 10 billion euros. . Telefónica also has a solid liquidity position, which increases to 26,924 million euros.

“These results show that Telefónica is on the right path, executing its strategic plan as a critical accelerator in the company’s transformation process. Telefónica consolidates its leadership as a company that takes advantage of all the opportunities offered by the digital revolution, as a responsible, sustainable company and always committed to operational excellence ”, says the president of Telefónica, José María Álvarez-Pallete.

In the first semester, revenues reached 20,305 million euros, 6.5% less than the figure reported in June 2020. In the second quarter, the group’s revenues were 9,964 million euros , 3.6% less than in the same period of 2020.

The free cash flow generated up to June has increased by 30.9%, to 1,613 million euros. Also noteworthy in the second quarter was the reduction in the negative impact of exchange rates on the accounts, mainly in Latin American currencies. The appreciation of the Brazilian real since April has limited the effect of currencies on OIBDA to 78 million euros in the second quarter, well below the 288 million in the first three months of 2021.

Read more

Raise your forecasts and keep the dividend

The favorable business performance in the first half of the year and the positive outlook for the second half of the year in Telefónica’s main markets lead the company to raise its financial targets for 2021. If the previous reference contemplated a stabilization of revenues and results operating before amortizations (OIBDA), now considers that they will move between stabilization and slight growth. In addition, it maintains the return to a normalized level of investment (CapEx) on sales of up to 15%.

Telefónica confirms its shareholder remuneration in 2021 with a dividend of 0.30 euros which will be paid in two tranches, 0.15 euros in December of this year and another 0.15 euros in June 2022, using the voluntary flexible dividend formula (‘scrip dividend’). As a novelty, the company announces that it will propose to shareholders the amortization of 0.7% of the capital it had in treasury on June 30, 2021.