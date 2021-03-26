Telefónica maintains the upward trend in the Ibex 35

Telefónica maintains the upward trend

Telefonica has run into the negative shadow of the market in a new attempt to escalate. The falls in Europe due to the new confinements, negative forecasts and the limit to air travel, together with the problems of a massive vaccination due to lack of doses present the perfect storm that the market is going through.

But the Spanish operator advance positions in this irregular week And although it narrowly loses the level of 4 euros per share that it had cost so much to achieve, in reality no less than eight months, it maintains the bullish trail that it has been firmly following since the beginning of the year and to a greater extent since the end of February.

What’s more, in its stock chart we check how Telefónica advances in the month somewhat above 13% And although it has cut slightly in the last two sessions in the accumulated of the year, it is one of the best values ​​of the Ibex 35 with increases that are already touching 23%.

Telephone. Evolution of the stock market price

Telefónica, which is supported by Criteria, the investment arm of CaixaBank, as the daily ok account, in its first purchase since October. It acquires 100,000 shares of the operator, with an investment that exceeds 400,000 euros, while consolidating 1.2% of the company’s capital in its possession. On the other side of the short positions resurface again from AQR Capital Management, absent from the stock since March 6, 2017, which returned on March 18 with 0.50% of its capital.

Regarding recommendations between the last two, it receives two positive ones from two British banks. From Barclays they raise their target price to 4.20 euros per share from the previous 4, which gives Telefónica a potential of 5.6%. And from HSBC its target price is raised to 3.80 euros per share from the previous 3.30, only that in this case the current price of its securities already exceeds that level.

From a technical point of view, the Investment Strategies analyst José Antonio González highlights that Telefónica ”turns to the short term while (1) requires purging accumulated overbought in the Stochastic oscillator and (2) the average amplitude range reduces positions of forceful way. And he also adds that he sees “Symptoms of bullish exhaustion causing a reversion to the previous resistance zone, now converted into a support zone, which we identify around 3,887 / 3,846 euros per share, a movement that does not damage or alter the validity of its growing secondary or medium-term structure, so the corrective movement is welcome, at the expects a greater normalization of excesses before proposing new long or long positions ”.

Telefónica on daily chart with Trading Activity (window with blue background), Stochastic oscillator (window with green background) and Medium amplitude range (window with yellow background)

Telephone. Technical analysis

In statements to Ei, the independent technical analyst Roberto Moro considers that “there are titles that are doing very badly in the short term and others, such as Telefónica, that I like it if it is able to stay above 4 euros but not so much because it has an enviable appearance but because it can follow in the wake of its counterparts that do, such as Deutsche Telecom or Orange ”.

In addition, Antonio Espín, also an independent analyst, affirms in Investment Strategies “I think it is an interesting value. It has also fallen from the support of 3.90. My advice is to buy with a stop at 3.70 euros per share. I think that of the greats he is the only one that is a little better. Although be careful, because it can be upsetting, but if you are going to look for 4.45, yes.

The Ei Premium Indicators also place Telefónica with a score of eight points from the previous 7 and above the 10 total score. On the negative side, both the medium and long-term business volume stand out, which remains decreasing, as well as the range of increasing amplitude, in the medium and long term. Among the most favorable, the upward trend in the medium and long term stands out, the positive, slow and fast total moment.

Telephone. Premium indicators

