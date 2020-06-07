Telefónica continues to advance its commitment to gender equality. This is confirmed by the fact that currently, 38% of its staff is made up of women. The figure is well above many Spanish companies, but it also surpasses other big technological names like Facebook, Apple or Google.

According to data from the statistical portal Stadista, the social network founded by Mark Zuckerberg has 36.8% of women in its ranks, Apple with 33%, while in the case of Google the figure drops to 31, 6%. In addition, Telefónica also surpasses other international firms such as HP (36%), Intel (27.4%) or Cisco (26%).

Telefónica’s commitment to equality is also evident in management positions. 30% of the seats on the board of directors of the Spanish teleco are occupied by women. The latest additions have been those of Claudia Sender Ramírez and Verónica Pascual Boé. They entered the management of Telefónica at the end of 2019 as independent directors. Telefónica thus anticipated the recommendations of the CNMV (National Securities Market Commission) that asked companies to achieve a female quota of 30% in managerial positions throughout 2020.

All these steps forward to break gender barriers have made Telefónica part of the Bloomberg Index of gender equality for the third consecutive year. The prestigious study recognizes companies committed to equality through the policy development, representation and transparency.

Bloomberg appreciates Telefónica’s strategy for diversity and inclusion in various fields: from the selection processes, up to the training in unconscious biases for managers or the criteria of diversity in the objectives of the staff.

“The 325 companies included in the 2020 GHG have demonstrated their commitment to transparency. Releasing company data and practices is an important first step in supporting equality globally, ”said Peter T. Grauer, President of Bloomberg, in the index presentation.