“Telefónica has potential. It can be one of the great protagonists despite the journey so far this year “

How do you see the situation on Wall Street after the latest employment and inflation data?

The inflation data, although the Fed continues to ignore it a bit and say that it is not that worrisome, it seems to me that it may be a cause for concern. We’ll see what happens at this week’s Fed meeting. We started to see various members saying that tapering needs to be put on the table. We have a CPI of 5%, but it is also that if we take underlying inflation, we remove energy and food, it is at 3.8%. It is something that is evident, that is there and that can affect the debt market. With the calm that the Fed throws, this is not happening. We are seeing US bond interest retreat from those highs of 1.7%. Actually, it is something that I think we should not stop watching. We have very high commodity prices, although there are analysts who are beginning to say that this may come to an end. This directly impacts inflation levels.

Going back to Wall Street, I think there may still be some way to go. By the end of the year we can begin to see these trend changes on Wall Street, where there are certain companies that are perhaps overvalued and that are giving us very high index prices. It can be turned around if we see these interest rate hikes, which I think will be inevitable sooner or later due to the inflation levels we are talking about. Perhaps in the medium and long term, where there is more potential against Wall Street is in Europe.

Do you see more opportunities on the European stock markets?

There could be more potential than on Wall Street because in Europe that moment of rate hike is more distant. Right now we are seeing again a worse situation for banks and companies that need high levels of financing for their activity such as utilities, but it is true that in Europe this situation can be maintained longer over time. It has nothing to do with the situation in the US. Recovery is there for everyone. I insist, if we think in the medium and long term, there should be more potential. In the US there are sectors in which I continue to see more potential. Generally speaking, there should be more potential in Europe.

What values ​​are you staying with at this time in Spain? And out?

In Spain, we are now a bit on the side at the index level, Ibex 35. We already know that the Spanish index is more concentrated. It depends on some companies and we have to see what happens with the stimuli, the levels of inflation, what the Fed or the ECB are going to do. We have always said that you have to diversify and not always look at the same thing, but now I see that Telefónica has potential. It may be one of the great protagonists despite the upward trend so far this year. Around 30%. That journey can continue. We have seen operations like Telxius or Virgin. This week we learned that Telefónica will have an important weight in the management of the new company. Being “one of the usual”, at the present time, it is a company that I think investors could look at.

Out, we do go back to Wall Street. We are looking at many technologies, although it is a bit repetitive, those that have potential left. Despite this fear that we may have of inflation, despite certain events or situations that surround American equities, in the latest Facebook results we see an increase in advertising and income that can be maintained throughout the year. The new global tax may impact you, but these are companies where there may still be potential. When we speak of “danger” for US equities due to this rise in interest rates perhaps by the end of the year, although it may not be so close, there are specific companies that may really continue to have potential because the activity and the outlook remain positive. In fact, Morningstar, which is what we use at CMC Markets, gives Facebook a target price well above what it is currently trading.

Do you see the oil rises interesting? And the moment of gold?

In oil there is a controversy. In a . survey or report they give you a possible annual average price of around $ 65 per barrel. If we talk about average prices, it means that we are going to see moments with prices above the current ones, brent above $ 70, and there will be moments below. We are beginning to talk now about these possible falls in prices, but right now the offer is still contained. It is true that we must closely monitor what may happen to Iran. It can impact world supply and drive prices down. Having the data that we have on the table of economic recovery and demand perspectives, it can still continue to raise prices, that is, we can see prices above these $ 70, and could even reach $ 80 throughout the year. anus. Then they could turn around. This maintenance of the cuts is going to gradually soften and we could see falls in prices. But I think we have not reached the maximums.

In the rest of the raw materials, those that are food could apply a bit the same criterion. One would have to go one by one. Others such as palladium or platinum, widely used in the automotive sector, have reached very high price levels. But also for the same reason, because demand is exceeding supply. In this sense, they are in a very similar situation. We will have to see what happens with interest rates. What happens to them is going to have an impact on many assets. For example, in the dollar and raw materials are priced in dollars.

As for gold, not only as a safe haven, but also used in many sectors, including for the manufacture of mobile phones, there is no technical sign that makes us think that it can be turned around. In the medium and long term, the trend is upward. Gold is priced in dollars. A large part of the investments in gold are purely speculative, so if we see the dollar fall, this usually benefits the roro. But we return to the same, if we see these increases in interest rates and a dollar appreciating, we would see that it can be turned around and we can see falling prices for gold. I would always distinguish when talking about raw materials, gold from others. Because the others if their price moves more due to pure supply and demand. If we think of crude oil or palladium, we have a positive demand outlook for these raw materials.