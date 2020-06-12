Telefónica reinforces its box and has 22,500 million euros of liquidity to face the crisis caused by the coronavirus. Is about the company’s strongest position in the last 13 years, as highlighted by the Chairman of Telefónica, José María Álvarez-Pallete, at the operator’s Shareholders’ Meeting, held this Friday in Madrid electronically.

The Chairman of Telefónica has explained to the doubts of a shareholder about the evolution of the action on the Stock Market that the strategy of the current management team is correct and that “Sooner rather than later will have its reflection in the markets”. This strategy involves strengthening cash generation, while continuing to invest, and not entering into the sale of infrastructure or the massive purchase of shares for treasury shares, which end up punishing the company.

“We have the strongest financial position in the last 13 years,” he stressed. This position, as Álvarez-Pallete explained, is broken down into 8,700 million euros in cash and another 13,700 million in lines of credit opened with banks and available to society.

Furthermore, the average cost of debt has been reduced to 3.49%. Álvarez-Pallete has highlighted that 91% of the debt is long-term and that, since June 2016, when he took office, Telefónica has reduced its total debt by 15,000 million of euros. At the end of March it amounts to 38,223 million euros, a figure that will be reduced due to the operations closed in recent weeks: the merger of its UK subsidiary, O2, with Virgin Media, and the sale of 10,000 towers in Germany to Telxius.

In short, according to Álvarez-Pallete at the Shareholders’ Meeting – who has approved the re-election of Isidre Fainé as a director for four more years and the ‘script dividend’ – “the company is stronger now than it was five years ago.” Among these strengths, in addition to its liquidity, he points out that he has already made most of the investment in networks. “We have already passed the peak of investment, something that penalizes this sector” since it is one of the aspects that the analysts who follow the action on the Stock Market take into account the most.

In the middle of the session, the operator’s titles rose by 2.6%, to mark 4.65 euros, a figure lower than when Álvarez-Pallete held the presidency – he exceeded 9 euros – and also lower than before the start of the pandemic, which has sunk markets internationally.

Despite this evolution in the markets, the Chairman of Telefónica has insisted that will not deviate from the strategic plan mapped in late November, which involves focusing on four markets – Spain, Brazil, United Kingdom and Germany – and betting on the data. “60% of the company’s income already comes from digital services,” he assured.

Digitization

Álvarez-Pallete is convinced that the future depends on a greater digitization of society, with Big Data, Cloud and the Internet of Things as key elements. Even more so after what happened during the pandemic: without telecommunications networks, the world would have stopped. Thanks to fiber optic networks, of which Spain is the leader in Europe and third of the OECD countries, business and labor activity has been able to continue, he highlighted.

For this reason, the Chairman of Telefónica has promised to continue with his strategy. «For this year 2020, our financial objective is to optimize cash generation. And we have a solid balance sheet and a strong liquidity position to face the ups and downs of this crisis. We will continue investing, we will continue reducing debt and we will continue to maintain an attractive and sustainable dividend », has underlined.