The Spanish telecommunications multinational Telefónica has earned 406 million euros in the first quarter of 2020, which is 56.2% more than the 906 million euros it obtained from profit during the first three months of 2019, as reported by the company. Telefónica has indicated that it is abandoning its financial objectives for this year due to the coronavirus crisis, but confirms the dividend of 0.40 euros per share.

The operator closed the first quarter with revenues of 11,366 million, which is 5.6% less than the 11,979 million euros a year ago. However, revenue represents a decrease of 1.3% compared to the same period of 2019.

Telefónica points out that it is confident in the flexibility of its business model in the present context, together with the solid liquidity position and the expected resistance of the behavior of its activity, and that all this allows them to confirm the dividend announced for 2020 of 0, 4 euros per share, reports Europa Press.

However, the company announces that, due to the significant changes that have occurred in the scenario on which the financial objectives were built and in the general context, as well as the current high level of uncertainty, the financial objectives set for 2020.

However, it continues to monitor the evolution of the business and manage investment and expenses, focusing on the stability of the Oibdaa-CapEx. In the current context, it expects Obida-CapEx organic year-on-year growth for 2020 from slightly negative to stable, while withdrawing the financial targets in the medium term.

Telefónica’s CEO, José María Álvarez-Pallete, has pointed out that the crisis had a “limited impact” in the first quarter of 2020, in which its four key markets have performed “well in a unique and challenging environment” .