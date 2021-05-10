Telefónica Germany will offer conversational AI from Artificial Solutions | News | Operators

Artificial Solutions has signed a new agreement with Telefónica Germany / O2, one of the leading providers of integrated telecommunications in Germany, to offer its conversational AI services for the next three years in the German market.

The provider will make its cloud-based integrated development environment available to the operator for Microsoft LUIS customers, LUIS ^ Teneo.

The telco will initially serve customers in German and Turkish and has the possibility to expand its reach, since LUIS ^ Teneo has the functionality to add more languages ​​immediately.

Per Ottosson, CEO of Artificial Solutions, commented: “We are honored that Telefónica Germany / O2 has selected Artificial Solutions’ conversational AI platform for the German market.”

Telefónica Germany will offer conversational AI from Artificial Solutions.