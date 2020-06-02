When Telefónica announced its new lines of action last November, it had already highlighted the importance of Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Germany as key company markets. Just a few weeks later, in December, Enrique Blanco, CTIO of Telefónica, recognized in an interview that the teleco was considering replace the core of your 5G network (awarded to Huawei) by other companies in Spain and Germany to bet on other manufacturers.

Now, Telefónica Deutschland has finally decided to opt for the Swedish Ericsson as main provider of your 5G core network, leaving out Huawei, which would be present on the radio part. This is a similar strategy to the one established in the United Kingdom, which will only use the equipment of the Chinese company in the parts that do not correspond to the nucleus of communications.

The objective is to deploy “a secure digital network”

The German subsidiary of Telefónica, as we said, has finally discarded Huawei from the essential part of its 5G networks (the core), so that Ericsson has become the main provider of equipment and infrastructure for your core network. According to a statement issued by Telefónica Deutschland, with this decision, “the company is preparing the way for the deployment of a secure digital network for the country in the next era of 5G.”

Markus Haas, CEO of Telefónica Deutschland, explained that “as the network operator that connects most people in Germany with mobile communications, we have a very special social responsibility with secure digital connectivityAnd he added: “With Ericsson as a technology partner for our core 5G network, […] the O2 mobile network will become synonymous with digital trust. “

Recall that the core is the central part of the network and the most sensitive in terms of security, which is why Telefónica already advanced its plans for months ago reduce your dependency on a single manufacturer opting for a “multi-core” model with services provided by several different manufacturers.

Telefónica already advanced months ago its plans to reduce its dependence on a single manufacturer in Germany and Spain, opting for a “multiple core” model.

This strategy, in principle, would affect Germany and Spain, so it would not be surprising if the same thing happens soon in our country, following the example of Vodafone, which, following the European recommendations, already announced in February that it will replace Huawei in the entire core network of all the European countries in which it is present. However, Telefónica has insisted that Spain and Germany “are two different and independent markets.”

In any case, as we mentioned at the beginning, Telefónica’s decision to reduce Huawei’s presence in its core networks in Germany does not imply that the Chinese company will cease to be a supplier, but rather that hiring of Huawei equipment for the radio part will continue of the mobile infrastructures: the base stations, antennas that connect the devices by means of radio frequency and the masts of said antennas (RAN, Radio Access Network or radio access network).

Share



Telefónica Germany leaves Huawei out of the core of its 5G network and opts for Ericsson as the main provider