With an impact of 52,408 million euros in wealth creation of the countries where it operates, a figure similar to the GDP of a “small and prosperous” state, the citizens of Telefónica“Your stakeholders” can carry out their activity under a “solid umbrella of social protection and economic progress”.

From Telefónica highlight the “resilience” that the company has shown, regardless of whether the origin or cause of the crisis plaguing society is financial or health, fulfilling its purpose of making “a more humane world connecting people’s lives.”

In the case of Telefónica, the basis for activating its powerful social engine is a “solid” income statement. In 2019, the company obtained 48,422 million euros of revenue and a net profit of 1,142 million euros, thanks to its 344.3 million accesses and the largest fiber optic network in Europe and Latin America.

The Spanish telecommunications group currently operates in fourteen countries and offers telecommunications services in 170 countries through strategic agreements.

It is estimated that the activity of Telefónica contributes 0.5% to the total wealth generated in the group of countries in which it has a presence, which means a contribution of 3.4 euros for each euro of gross operating profit (Oibda). This amount includes both the direct and the indirect impact (that is, the one generated along the value chain, in suppliers and other agents) and the induced impact.

For its part, Telefónica’s total tax contribution amounted to 8,705 million euros in 2019, with Brazil and Spain being the countries with the largest contribution. This indicates that, of every 100 euros of the turnover, 18 euros were destined to the payment of taxes, of which 4.4 euros were input taxes and 13.6 euros were collected taxes.

Employment generation

Another great Telefónica’s social contributions is the generation of employment, The company directly employs 113,819 people worldwide and generates 1.1 million direct and indirect jobs. Furthermore, it is “stable and quality” employment, given that 97.6% of contracts are indefinite.

Furthermore, Telefónica is committed to diversity and inclusion, as reflected by the fact that some 19,000 Telefónica employees they are under 30 years old and 38% are women, at the same time that they also promote female leadership with 26% of female managers. For the third consecutive year, the company was included in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index (GHG).

Another of the pillars of Telefónica’s social commitment is volunteering, since it has 40,000 volunteers who provide social work, with the support of the company, in various fields. Thus, some 10.2 million children have benefited from the help of ProFuturo and its distance learning platform, Miríadax, has 6.6 million registered students.

Telefónica is also one of the main engines of innovation in the markets where it operates. In 2019, it invested 866 million euros in R&D, which places Spanish telecommunications companies in the Top 50 of the European companies with the highest investment in innovation.

In addition, it has 477 patents in its portfolio and, thanks to its decisive boost to the entrepreneurial ecosystem, it has favored the activity of 530 startaups, with 49 million euros invested through Wayra and another 120 million through Telefónica Innovation Ventures.

It is also essential for the social fabric of the countries where the commitment with suppliers operates, especially with purchases in domestic markets. In 2019, 9,973 suppliers have worked with Telefónica and the company spent 25,274 million euros on purchases, of which 83% was awarded to local suppliers.

Digitization

However, the company highlights Europa Press, which is through the drive to digitize society where Telefónica extends its protection umbrella to its ‘stakeholders’.

“There is, without a doubt, a strong correlation between digital progress, human development and economic growth. The most digital societies are the most developed and the most sustainable from a social, economic and environmental point of view “, they emphasize.

For this reason, Telefónica, at encourage digitization and by including under its protective umbrella a very important part of the societies in which it operates, it achieves the double objective of “connecting people’s lives and making their world more human and livable”.