Telefónica faces very important key resistance in the short term

It seems that the results that Telefónica published today for the first half of this year are not enough for the share price to break the important resistance of 3.82 euros.

And while it is true that we have had a euphoric openness Above that level, it did not last more than 5 minutes before being lost again in what seems to be a fight that will continue throughout today’s session.

So we already know where we should be looking today. This level of the 3,82 euros is key for today’s session since it will open the doors to the continuity of the increases that began on July 20.

However, the closeness of the medium-term moving average at 3.87 euros means that we have to quarantine prices above 3.82 euros. And it is that the 3.87 euros corresponds to 50% of the decrease suffered from the highs of last June 14 at 4.15 euros.

For its part, the Fibonacci level of 38.2% of all this corrective section is at 3.8 euros so it is also configured as the price level not to lose in today’s session to have. More than anything because it also corresponds to half of the upward momentum we saw from last April’s lows to June’s highs.

Today we will know if investors give the necessary confidence to Telefónica shares in the form of breaking the resistance of 3.87 euros. A necessary condition to see a continuity towards the resistance zone in the vicinity of 4 euros and that corresponds to the maximums of this month of July.

For its part, if we take a look at the weekly chart From the evolution of the price of Telefónica shares, we will realize that since October of last year the stock has been developing a clear pattern of increasing highs and lows that has not been broken, and therefore, to the extent that we do not see quotes below 3,60 euros investors seeking the dividend of Telefónica and long-term investors can continue calm.

