The net profit of Telefónica stands at 406 million euros between January and March 2020 (-56.2% year-on-year) and amounts to 619 million (-30.1% year-on-year) after excluding restructuring costs (-24 million), losses from the sale of assets (-6 million) and other impacts (-182 million. In addition, it is also affected by capital gains from the sale of assets (189 million) recorded in the first quarter of 2019.

By items, revenues totaled € 11,366 million in the quarter and fell by 5.1% year-on-year, mainly due to the currency effect and changes in the scope. In organic terms, revenues decreased 1.3% year-on-year, due to lower service revenues (-1.4% organic year-on-year), while terminal sales remained practically stable (-0.8% organic year-on-year) . Revenues from the four key markets increased 0.1% organic year-on-year in the quarter.

OIBDA amounted to € 3,760M in January-March and decreased 11.8% year-on-year, mainly affected by € 189M of capital gains from the sale of assets registered in January-March 2019, as well as by the evolution of currencies. In organic terms, OIBDA decreased 1.7% in the quarter, while OIBDA in the four key markets increased 0.8% year-on-year in the quarter.

The financial debt net stood at € 38,223M and decreased 5.3% compared to March 2019. YoY. Compared to December, it increased by € 479M, mainly for the following reasons: the net amortization of capital instruments for € 723M, the shareholder remuneration of € 351M (including the payment of coupons of capital instruments), commitments of labor origin ( € 284M) and net financial investments (€ 4M).

In January-March 2020, Telefónica’s financing activity amounted to € 2,342M equivalent (without considering the refinancing of commercial paper and short-term bank loans) and focuses on maintaining a solid liquidity position, as well as on refinancing and extending debt maturities (in a low interest rate environment). Thus, at the end of March, the Group has covered debt maturities for the next two years. The half-life is 10.7 years (10.5 years in December 2019).

On the other hand, Telefónica has available and committed lines of credit with different credit institutions that reached € 13,736M as of March (€ 12,461M with maturity greater than twelve months), which together with the position of cash equivalents and current financial assets (around € 8,700M), places liquidity at € 22,475M.

President’s Message

José María Álvarez-Pallete, CEO of Telefónica, wanted to comment on these results: “The crisis of COVID-19 has profoundly affected the societies in which we operate. Telefónica’s mission to make our world more human, connecting people’s lives has taken more relevance than ever. In an extraordinary and totally unexpected situation, telecommunications networks have become essential. “

On how Telefónica will face the crisis that is now due to the coronavirus, she explains: “This crisis is going to accelerate the digitization of society irreversibly. It has shown us that there is no analog and digital life, but that they are the same thing. The world has already changed and will not be the same as before. In this new world, Telefónica will play a key role as a catalyst for this digitization. “

