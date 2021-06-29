Telefónica customers can now access the app directly

The agreement between Movistar + and DAZN goes one step further. If at the beginning of January they announced an alliance to allow access to DAZN content such as The Premier League, MotoGP, Copa del Rey, Turkish Airlines EuroLeague or UFC, now Movistar Plus users already have direct access to the DAZN application.

Starting today, Movistar + customers can already request the access, at no extra cost, to the DAZN application, as well as to the platform’s website.

If you have Movistar +, you can now enter DAZN

To request access to DAZN we must activate the service, requesting a username and password. For this we can do it from three sides: the Movistar + decoders, from the My Movistar app or from the website enabled for the occasion: movistar.es/activadazn.

🆕 @MovistarPlus expands the DAZN experience by facilitating access to the DAZN app on devices and at https://t.co/usOPuMw9PQ. We tell you all the details in this post. 👇🏻 # The Biggest Stadium in the World – Movistar Spain (@movistar_es) June 29, 2021

Once inside we must capture the QR code that appears with the mobile, either from the camera or from an application to read QR codes.

At first, Movistar + included channels DAZN 1 and 2, while later channels 3 and 4. With the start of Formula 1 the name was also changed, becoming instead of Movistar F1 to DAZN F1. An indicator that DAZN has stayed with the nomenclature, while Movistar prioritizes unified access For your customers.

From today customers with a Movistar Fusion or Premium package they already have access to DAZN in its entirety, as if they were paying for a subscription. In total, up to 5 compatible devices can be connected, although with the DAZN account activated they can be viewed on two devices at the same time, in addition to the decoder.

