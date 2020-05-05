         Telefónica confirms negotiations for a merger with Virgin to create the UK’s largest telecommunications operator

In the midst of a general decline in income due to the coronavirus, Telefónica continues to implement its restructuring plan, and it seems that look to the UK to try to alleviate the deficit produced after the sale of its Costa Rican subsidiary to Millicom had been aborted.

As corresponds to an operation of such characteristics in a sector as controlled as that of telecommunications, Telefónica has publicly informed the CNMC of the existence of the negotiations, although still without guarantees that the process will or can be carried out nor, therefore, nor the terms in which it would be established.

Merger, don’t buy

Telefónica confirms the conversations and, in the same document, makes it clear that in no case would it be a purchase of Virgin (owned by Liberty Global) by the Spanish multinational. At least not in the early stages of negotiation, as Telefónica explicitly talks about “possible integration of their respective telecommunications businesses in the UK”. We would therefore speak of a possible joint venture between both companies for the British market.

Virgin is currently the leading group in the British cable market, not fiber and other services. The possible merger of Telefónica and the Liberty Global group in the United Kingdom would imply that both O2, a subsidiary of the Spanish company, and Virgin, a brand of the British company, would initiate a joint path, becoming by the way a team capable of standing up to British Telecom itself, the leading operator in the neighboring country.

The resulting group would go on to lead the billing in the United Kingdom ahead of British Telecom

According to Expansión account, the joint company created from the union of O2 and Virgin would start with a market value of approximately 27.3 billion euros, in figures estimated by Goldman Sachs. The resulting company would also control 34% of the total turnover of the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, ahead of 32% currently controlled by British Telecom, and far from 18% of Vodafone, also a competitor here in Spain.

The Expansión information also indicates that Virgin would be willing to pay a significant amount to carry out this merger in the United Kingdom, which would help to a great extent to reduce the 38,000 million euros of debt accumulated by Telefónica at the moment, and which would have considerably reduced the operation, already unsuccessful, of the sale of its subsidiary in Costa Delicious.

The effects in Spain

Remember that Virgin is already in Spain thanks to the agreement between Liberty Global and the Euskaltel Group. An agreement by which the Spanish company would use the British brand nationally, while maintaining its various local brands. In principle, this joint venture between Telefónica and Liberty Global should not affect the use of the brand in our country.

For its part, Virgin would also benefit from O2’s own infrastructures in the United Kingdom, the subsidiary of Telefónica, since before the arrival of 5G it would need to provide its structure with fiber optic accesses for its main network. So it seems like everyone would win in this deal. We will have to wait to see if it finally forges and we can know the rest of the terms of this agreement. Among them, knowing which of the companies will be the leader within the new company that has emerged and what brand will be used for the joint journey. O2? Virgin? We will have to wait.

Track | Expansion

