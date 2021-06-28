Telefónica confirms its presence at MWC 2021 | News | Operators

Telefónica will participate in the 2021 edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC), to be held in Barcelona between June 28 and July 1, to reinforce its commitment to an economic recovery driven by digital transformation and sustainability. With this purpose, and thanks to the combination of the physical and virtual environments, it will transfer an important variety of real cases of digital transformation with clients that will serve to accredit the quality of the content exhibited this year. His attendance will also show the firm support of the company for a progressive return to normality after the exceptional events caused by the pandemic.

The company participates in the Mobile in person, with a stand of 952 square meters

At a key moment, with companies and industrial sectors facing the challenge of ensuring and accelerating economic reactivation, Telefónica will present the experience, capacity and leadership that make it a great ally for companies and society as a whole Address your digital transformation and seize the extraordinary opportunity that digitization and connectivity offer right now. For this, Telefónica will present in Barcelona the solutions, services and success stories, based on real experiences already developed and tested with customers, which the Group has in its extensive catalog.

Telefónica attends this year’s edition, in a clear commitment to a progressive return to normality

The company chaired by José María Álvarez-Pallete will thus show its relationship with society, economic recovery and sustainability using the leadership of its networks (5G and fiber) and its technologies (artificial intelligence, edge computing, big data, cloud, etc. cybersecurity, IoT …). To these benefits, he adds the purpose of advocating an inclusive, fair and sustainable digitization and the vocation to put technology at the service of people and the protection of the planet, reducing the environmental impact and offering customers solutions that allow them to develop their activity more efficiently and cleanly.

Three axes, six experiences

To show its proposals and demonstrate the objective with which it attends the MWC, Telefónica will offer six demonstrations. They are structured around three axes, Business, Society and Planet, representative of the Group’s commitment to economic recovery, people and sustainability and, above all, a new way of conceiving the world and business in which connectivity , digitization and the possibilities that technology offers reach extraordinary significance.

The Group presents up to 34 digital transformation success stories

The Business axis will display the demos ‘Connected Industry’, ‘The Digital SME’ and ‘Smart Tourism’; the Society axis will host those corresponding to ‘Sports 4.0’ and ‘Digital Home’; and the third axis will focus on the demonstration ‘Technology for the planet’. These six experiences will therefore cover several of the sectors and transformations with the most economic and social influence, and they will do so with real cases to demonstrate the capacity and potential of the company’s solutions and verify its role as a technological partner and reference of the companies and society in their digitization.

Telefónica stand for MWC 2021 in Barcelona.Stand, digital twin and transformation notebooks

Visitors will be able to explore transformation experiences both in person, in the 952 square meter stand With which Telefónica will have at the MWC, as virtual, through a digital twin that will be visible from the afternoon of June 27 and that will host the six demonstrations. The digital twin can be visited at the address: mwc.telefonica.com.

In a special edition, still marked by the pandemic, Telefónica shows its commitment to Mobileand with the need to support the recovery with their physical assistance to the MWC, but, understanding the circumstances that still exist, create the resource of the twin or digital stand to facilitate access to the wide catalog of services, solutions and applications of the company. And also to deploy an unprecedented participation, because the possibilities offered by having a physical space and a virtual environment will allow the Group to present a total of up to 34 digital transformation success stories, the most ambitious proposal of all the editions in which has been part.

In addition, on the Telefónica site dedicated to Mobile you can find the transformation notebooks that accompany each demonstration and complete it with more details and use cases. These notebooks, which collect the value proposals offered by the company, are visible from today: telefonica.com/mwc.

Sessions at the Agora

The hybrid format will also be available at the conferences to be held at the Telefónica Agora, which will host 16 presentations or round tables throughout the four days of the Congress, which will address issues related to 5G, tourism , drones, cybersecurity or blockchain. These sessions, taught by more than 30 experts, may be followed in person, in the space set aside for the Ágora within the company’s stand, or virtually, broadcast via streaming through the digital twin, live or on tape. At the same time, the Agora will host three ‘demotours’ or demonstration passes, on June 28, 29 and 30, which will be conducted by the company’s professionals and which are scheduled to learn more about the different experiences and cases of success brought to the MWC.

The Telefónica Agora will host 16 conferences, which will have the participation of more than 30 speakers, and three ‘demotours’

In total, up to 50 executives and experts from Telefónica will participate in the Ágora sessions or in the conference agenda organized by the GSMA. This presence will reinforce the Group’s leading role in this edition and, at the same time, will show the value and firm commitment of its professionals to contribute to the debates and reflections that exist at such a challenging time, but at the same time so full of opportunities, like the current one.

More information: telefonica.com/mwc