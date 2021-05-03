Telefónica completes the transformation of its IP network with Nokia | News | Operators

Telephone has selected Nokia to bring 5G connectivity and fiber to the home (FTTH) to more people in Spain through the IP Fusion network upgrade operator with new routers in the access and aggregation network.

This equipment and services agreement will allow the operator to offer high-speed connectivity to individuals and businesses, especially in rural or remote areas and represents a further step in the long-term architecture project that has positioned the Nokia products in all layers of Telefónica’s end-to-end IP network.

In this way, the telco will deploy the products in Spain Nokia 7250 IXR, including the cell-site router 7250 IXR-e for access and 7250 IXR-R6 for aggregation. Both are specifically designed to withstand distributed clouds (edge ​​cloud) and thus bring applications closer to end users for a better customer experience.

Telefónica chooses Nokia to complete the transformation of its IP network.

Nokia 7250 IXR products also provide end-to-end support for advanced IP routing protocolssuch as segment routing, which will lay the foundation for 5G (network fragmented) network slicing and provide a automated, fast and efficient service. These devices also improve mobile service reliability by providing advanced timing, synchronization and quality of service capabilities, which are critical to mobile network performance.

With the incorporation of these solutions from the Finnish manufacturer, Telefónica continues to optimize its network to offer high-capacity and quality connectivity with wide capillarity in rural and remote locations.

As part of Telefónica’s IP Red Fusion project, Nokia has provided IP solutions for mobile backhaul, edge, core and peering

The provider has provided its IP solutions for mobile backhaul (base station connectivity), edge, core and peering (interconnection with other operators) as part of Telefónica’s IP Red Fusion project. The operator designed this initiative as a platform to incorporate services into a single network infrastructure, offering advanced communications services and transforming the customer experience for mobile, residential and business services.

Javier Gutiérrez, Director of Strategy and Network Development, Operations and IT at Telefónica Spain, has commented: “Nokia’s network extensions will help Telefónica offer a complete catalog of services to our clients. Services such as video streaming and live video multicasting, including Movistar +, Telefónica’s television platform; Internet broadband and voice services and a host of business services will be available through both our fixed and mobile access infrastructure, providing greater network coverage, particularly for rural and remote areas. “

For its part, Vach Kompella, Director of Nokia’s IP Networks Division, for his part, stated: “As one of the most prominent operators in Europe, Telefónica has always taken care of the modernization of its network, and the connectivity of the access network is essential for its success. With its end-to-end IP network already complete, Telefónica can bring new services to its customers more quickly, provide a better service guarantee and anticipate the growth expected by the evolution to 5G and distributed computing. We are delighted to partner with Telefónica to prepare for the future. “