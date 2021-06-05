Telefónica completes the sale of the Telxius towers with the closure of the operation in Latin America

Telefonica today announced the closing of the sale of Telxius’ tower business in Latin America to American Tower Corporation (ATC), with a presence in Brazil, Peru, Chile and Argentina. Telxius has received a payment of approximately 0.9 billion euros for this operation.

With this announcement, Telefónica completes the sale of Telxius’ tower business, announced on January 13. Just two days ago, on June 1, the company announced to the market the sale of the tower business in Europe, for which Telxius received a payment of 6.2 billion euros. In addition, it is expected that next August, ATC will also acquire the towers that Telxius undertook to acquire on that date, in compliance with the second phase of the agreement signed between Telxius and Telefónica Germany in June 2020.

Thus, and including the launch of the Joint venture In the United Kingdom last Tuesday, Telefónica closed three operations in the same week, all of them driven in time of a pandemic. All three are also proof of the intense level of execution of the strategic plan presented by the company in November 2019, and an example of the commitment to active business management, value creation and the acceleration of the organic reduction of debt. .

In this sense, the amount received for the sale of the towers in Latin America will contribute to reducing the company’s net debt by approximately 0.5 billion euros, in such a way that the transactions announced this week, together with the operations pending closure, will allow the Group’s net debt to be reduced by approximately 9 billion euros.