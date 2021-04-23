Telefónica changes its logo for the first time in more than 20 years and recovers the symbol of the cabins

Telefónica changes its image for the first time in more than 20 years. During the General Shareholders’ Meeting, José Álvarez-Pallete, Chairman of Telefónica, presented the new corporate image, with a change of logo that recalls one of the hallmarks that marked the company before the turn of the century: the phone booths.

The new logo maintains the company’s name with lighter white and blue tones. Additionally, five T-shaped white dots are added. A change that, according to Pallete, “reflects where we come from and where are we going “.

Telefónica recovers its logo from the 80s

Seeing the new Telefónica logo inevitably makes us think of the almost extinct phone booths. This new logo is similar to the one used in 1984, but with five points that reflect, according to the company, the five regions where they have a presence (Spain, United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil or Latin America).

The The last Telefónica logo was introduced in 1998. On that occasion the ‘T’ was removed and has remained unchanged ever since.

Telefónica’s T is one of the most iconic symbols of Spain. The operator, created in 1924, had a generic logo with the map of Spain in its origins, but in 1984 it implemented that T with which it marked all its cabins. At the time there were a total of ten green dots, now it has been slightly simplified.

In addition to the change of corporate image, Álvarez-Pallete has been re-elected as president of Telefónica with 84.6% of the votes.

More information | Telephone