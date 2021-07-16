Telefónica awards Ericsson and Nokia the radio for its 5G network in Spain

Telefonica has awarded the radio of your 5G SA network (Stand Alone) in Spain to suppliers Ericsson and Nokia in a percentage of 50% each until the year 2026.

The deployment of Nokia and Ericsson will be carried out on the 3.5 GHz and 700 MHz bands, dedicating the first to high performance and capacity and the second, whose auction will begin before July 21, to continue 5G coverage in large areas and interiors of buildings, as well as helping to consolidate and promote 5G services.

As highlighted Joaquín Mata, General Director of Operations, Network and IT of Telefónica Spain, “It is a long-term award, which is the most appropriate scenario for Telefónica since we maintain 4G providers and provide us with stability for the deployment and development of 5G”. He also added that “both Ericsson and Nokia have responded in an outstanding way in the radio deployments in Telefónica’s 2G, 3G and 4G networks in Spain. In 5G, all suppliers have also proven to be well prepared technically so that we feel very comfortable with having the best technological partners that will help us develop 5G at the highest level of quality “.

Telefónica currently offers 5G coverage to 80% of the population and has the largest mobile network in Spain, with 22,000 base stations. During the first half of 2021, the deployment of the new generation of telephony operator has focused on completing coverage in the cities deployed last year and reaching cities with over 20,000 inhabitants, so that they currently have access to the 5G network of Telefónica more than 1,300 municipalities of all the autonomous communities thanks to having the latest generations of radio equipment that allow dual use 4G and 5G in the current 1800 and 2100 MHz bands with the aim of bringing the new technology to the maximum population from the first moment. Thus, Telefónica’s 5G network currently combines the deployment of 5G NSA (Non Stand Alone) and DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing).

Read more

All the provincial capitals and autonomous cities, 100% of the cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants and 98% of those with more than 20,000 inhabitants, as well as small towns in all the autonomous communities already have 5G.

Now, with the award announced and the imminent availability of the specific 5G bands, Ericsson and Nokia will give a very relevant additional boost to the deployment of 5G already in their dedicated bands which, together with the launch of 5G SA, will allow all the differential benefits to be achieved. of this technology.

Telefónica will take advantage of the modularity and flexibility of the new generation of products from both European suppliers (ERS (Ericsson Radio System) and Nokia AirScale) to evolve the 5G access network, both in dense urban environments and in rural areas, always minimizing consumption energetic. These solutions facilitate the deployments and the operation of the equipment in an effective way by simplifying the radio architecture. In addition, IAS (Interleaved Antenna Solution) antennas will be used to upgrade existing sites to 5G and integrate all legacy technologies and bands along with the massive MIMO capabilities of 5G.

Likewise, as part of the evolution of 5G, the agreement includes Radio access software that will support Telefónica in the different phases of implementation of the standards, including massive deployment of 5G SA (Stand Alone), development of use cases supported by network slicing and new applications based on URLLC (Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communications) and mMTC (Massive Machine Type Communications).

In this way, the collaboration between Telefónica and its current radio suppliers is maintained for the continuous evolution of the 5G radio access network capabilities to help guarantee the best experience for private and corporate customers.

For the award of 5G SA radio in Spain, the same strategy followed in other countries of the group such as Germany, the United Kingdom or Brazil, which have been maintained by the 4G providers, has been applied.

Thus, in Brazil, Huawei has 65% of Vivo’s 4G network, while Ericsson has the rest. In Germany, Nokia and Huawei share 50% of the O2 network and in the United Kingdom, as in Spain, the networks are 50% for Nokia and Ericsson.