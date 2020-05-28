The rest of the European indices have also ended with increases this Thursday, as has the opening of Wall Street in which purchases have prevailed. The Italian FTSE Mib has increased by 2.44%, the French Cac 40 by 2.03%, the EuroStoxx 50 by 1.67%, the FTSE 100 in London by 1.38%, the German Dax 30 by 1, 31% and the Ibex 35 0.69%.

In the Ibex 35 the values ​​that appreciated the most were MásMóvil with an increase of 4.9%, Colonial 4.52%, Telefónica 4.35%, Mediaset 3.78% and Inditex 3.51%.

On the other hand, the values ​​that have fallen the most have been Banco Sabadell 5.47%, Bankia 5.11%, Ence 3.65%, Amadeus 3.45% and Meliá Hotels 2.44%.

Among the securities that weigh the most, BBVA closed with a rise of 0.34% and Iberdrola with a rise of 0.15%. Banco Santander has left 0.81% and Repsol 0.07%.

In the continuous market of the Spanish stock market, San José has increased by 14.25%, OHL by 13.97% and Metrovacesa by 13.85%. Duro Felguera left 6.83%, Banco Sabadell 5.47% and NH Hotels 5.29%.

Tensions between the US and China have weighed on Asian stocks today. According to ., citing close sources, the US administration is considering suspending Hong Kong’s preferential tariffs for its exports to the North American country, as part of the response to the Asian giant for its plans to apply state security laws in the city.

The agency notes that this decision, which follows a statement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous enough from China to merit special trade treatment, could leave Hong Kong’s tariffs at the same level as the Tariffs decided by the US President, Donald Trump, on China’s exports.

The US economy contracted at an annual rate of 5% in the first quarter of 2020 due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the first quarterly decline recorded since the 2008 financial crisis, the United States Government reported on Wednesday.

The Department of Commerce published the second of its three reports on the evolution of gross domestic product (GDP) between January and March in the country, in which it revised downward the first calculation of an annual rate of -4.8% at -5%.

At the business level, Iberia and Vueling will resume their short and medium radio flights from July. Iberia will offer a minimum of 40 destinations in Spain and Europe and Vueling has put tickets for 180 routes on sale throughout its national and European network.

Enagás justifies the ‘signings’ as advisers to former Socialist government ministers José Blanco and José Montilla, as well as Cristóbal Gallego, member of the Committee of Experts for the energy transition promoted by the previous Government and the related Critical Energy Observatory We can, in the need to bring new profiles to its board of directors that “provide added value” in the management of an emergency situation like the current one due to the Covid-19 crisis.

At the political level, the Vice President of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, has advocated this Thursday for the implementation of an Investment and Reform Plan capable of promoting growth and transformation of the Spanish economy over the next two years.

Spain’s risk premium has dropped 5.28% to 100.4 basis points, while the interest on the Spanish 10-year bond has been reduced to 0.58%.

The euro advances 0.41% against the dollar and it is exchanged to 1,1063 ‘green notes’.

In the raw materials market, oil prices rebound after yesterday the American Institute of petroleum (API) published yesterday its data of inventories of crude oil, gasoline and American distillates. Crude stocks rose 8.7 million barrels in the week to May 22 to 530 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations of a 1.9 million barrel decline.

Brent oil rose 2.84% to $ 35.80 per barrel, while US West Texas rose 1.19% to $ 33.30.

