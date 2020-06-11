Google Cloud will take advantage of the infrastructure of Telefónica in the Community of Madrid for the creation of a Cloud region with different solutions for companies, like all those related using the Mobile Edge platform, owned by Google. The agreement seeks to relaunch the business economy after the pattern of confinement.

We are in the midst of de-escalation, a period that will take us to the new normality, the one that allows the recovery of most habits and customs prior to confinement. This recovery is being tough for a good part of people, also for companies: there are many who they have difficulties to retake their business with guarantees. For this reason, Telefónica and Google initiate a collaboration to offer companies different tools in the cloud. The agreement will create a first Cloud region in Madrid.

Digital transformation to recover after confinement

The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the importance of data networks and cloud access: Thanks to telecommuting many workers and companies have been able to maintain themselves even without physically going to the offices. The cost of these solutions can be quite high, a cost that makes it difficult to digitize all businesses that do not yet use digital tools.

Telefónica has announced the agreement with Google with a press release, also Google has reflected the collaboration on its official page. The objective is to create a Cloud region in Madrid so offer different cloud computing services to companies that need to advance their digitization. Thanks to 5G, Telefónica and Google hope to extend multi-cloud services by taking advantage of the operator’s mobile infrastructure and the high transfer rates and low latency of the new connectivity.

The new Cloud region of Madrid will offer cloud services from the Google Cloud platform to companies and also to institutions (B2B). Furthermore, they will be able to benefit from integration with Telefónica’s communications and cloud services.

More information | Telefónica

Share

Telefónica and Google reach an agreement to offer cloud services in Spain with 5G solutions