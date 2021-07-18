Telefónica and CAF reinforce digitization in Latin America | News | Operators

Telephone Y CAF –Development bank of Latin America– renew their strategic collaboration agreement for the development of initiatives that allow an acceleration of digitization in the region through effective cooperation to move towards a more just, inclusive and sustainable society by promoting transformative measures, of a transversal nature, that contribute to achieving milestones on the Development Goals Sustainable Development (SDG) defined in the 2030 Agenda.

Telefónica and CAF reinforce digitization in Latin America.

The alliance, with a valid until 2022, aims to serve as a catalyst in this post-Covid scenario where everything has accelerated and transformed, opening it up to other entities and governments, which allow the constitution of public-private consortia to promote an economic-social recovery that leaves no one behind and benefits from the opportunities and advantages that the new digital society offers.

In order to José Antonio García Belaunde, CAF representative in EuropeContinuing to join forces with a strategic partner like Telefónica is extremely essential for the digital transformation of Latin America. “After the serious health, economic and social crisis that the region has had to live with with the pandemic, it is more necessary than ever to promote programs, projects and initiatives that contribute to closing the existing digital divide and promote more connected and developed societies” Garcia Belaunde said.

Trinidad Jiménez, Global Director of Public Affairs and Strategy, has stated: “The 2030 Agenda recognizes the essential role of organizations in achieving the objectives and it is everyone’s responsibility to accelerate them significantly. For this reason, the alliance between Telefónica and CAF is an example of a key public-private collaboration to promote, promote and develop the digital transformation of the region ”.

Transformative projects

Telefónica and CAF joined forces in 2017 and as a result of this first stage, actions have been developed on three axes: connectivity; digital transformation; training and qualification.

Internet for All

Under the premise that open markets and world trade remain the best model to bring prosperity to all and that globalization and digitization should benefit more people everywhere, regardless of where they live or are located, it is framed “ Internet for All ”. In this project, which has the participation of CAF, Telefónica, IDB Invest, and Facebook, it is proposed to reach more than 6 million Peruvians in rural locations on the country’s coast, mountains and jungle with 4G mobile broadband coverage. IpT was commercially launched in May 2019 and in two years of operation it has managed to improve the quality of life of more than two million Peruvians in 12 thousand communities in 23 of the 24 departments of Peru through the benefits and opportunities of connectivity by having access to telemedicine, digital education and borderless business development. Likewise, 4G IpT coverage reached more than 18 thousand educational institutions in 2020, facilitating tele-education programs led by the Ministry of Education of Peru in response to the isolation situation generated by Covid-19.

Digital transformation for productivity

After the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, recovering the path of economic growth will critically depend on the ability of economies to increase their productivity and on the different sectoral chains adapting to new operating schemes characterized by low contact. For this reason, in 2020, CAF with the support of Telefónica launched the “Regional Strategy for the digital transformation of productive sectors” with a practical application to the digitization of the agro-industrial chain of the ICA Valley in Peru. Through this strategy, the use of digital infrastructures and technologies in production processes is promoted, as well as helping to overcome productivity traps in the region. The development of digital transformation roadmaps for production chains was also approved for Ecuador and the digitization model will be developed throughout 2021.

Capacity building for digital policies

And because digitization by itself is not enough, the third axis of collaboration is considered fundamental, because people are the ones who manage to carry out the changes, and therefore it is vital to address inequalities by investing in the training of skills and competences. digital, as well as sharing the new knowledge generated. During this stage, and of all the initiatives carried out, more than 87,000 people have enrolled in both courses and events on the digital agenda, the use of data and artificial intelligence. In this sense, the development of a comprehensive knowledge and training agenda for authorities and regulators in the region with the development of the IBEI-CEPAL-CAF Summer School, which is supported by the Telefónica Chair, should be highlighted. This initiative addresses the challenges of digital transformation and innovation in Latin America and aims to present and deepen a series of topics related to digitization and its impact on closing the digital divide, employment, digitization of production through of Big Data, artificial intelligence and blockchain, as well as the regulation of innovation from a comparative perspective of Europe and Latin America. 150 digital policy authorities from 16 Latin American countries have participated in this initiative.