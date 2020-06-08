There are moments in history when uncertainty and fear reach such a formidable dimension that we risk becoming paralyzed and abandoning ourselves, letting ourselves be carried away by events. It is in those moments, in the situations in which the threats are greatest, when it is most important to remember about us, what is our mission and how should we respond.

The Covid-19 crisis has unleashed one of those episodes in recent months that has put us all to the test. To people, authorities, institutions, companies. Telefónica was no exception. You have faced a unknown and overwhelmingly uncertain eventBut it has done so with the determination and responsibility given by the 96 years of history that it has completed precisely during the pandemic.

As the president of the company, José María Álvarez-Pallete, explains, “in moments of uncertainty, values ​​must be the compass that marks our steps.” And in the case of Telefónica, the compass that has marked the path has been its mission: “To make our world more human by connecting people’s lives.” “That was precisely our response,” defends Álvarez-Pallete. “And thanks to the clarity of our mission and our values, this crisis has brought out the best in Telefónica. Our purpose has never made more sense,” he concludes.

From Ifema Hospital to material from China

A purpose that has been pursued is to maintain communications and the connection between people, to demonstrate not only the relevance that technology and telecommunications have in our lives, but also to verify that it is life itself that circulates through them . But Telefónica has not limited itself to that field, that of technology and telecommunications, which, after all, is theirs. Clinging to its mission, the company has made it clear that theirs is everyone’s, and that they should at the service of society in every way.

For this reason, in contact and direct collaboration with the health and political authorities, Telefónica has turned to helping with the objective of being useful to society. The initiatives have been constant, starting from the contribution of 25 million euros for the purchase of sanitary material. The preparation, knowledge and agility of the company and its teams were evident when the severity of the effects of the disease forced the construction of the largest field hospital in Europe at Ifema in Madrid. There was no time to lose, and in a matter of hours the Telefónica professionals deployed the data network to provide connectivity to the Temporary Hospital of the Community of Madrid in Ifema and to the 11 hotels converted into a hospital in Madrid to fight the disease.

Telefónica also gave its best to buy and bring 150 tons of sanitary material to Spain. With a work team that involved 10 areas of the company and mobilized 50 people, he drew on his experience of making purchases in Asia and managing complex global logistics chains to acquire and supply the most necessary equipment at all times. Like the 52 invasive respirators, the most accurate in the Intensive Care Units (ICU), from China. In 100 hours they went from the factory to save lives in hospital centers. Together with them, he also bought and distributed protection material and PCR test, in a flow that has always been kept open with the intention of offering all possible help.

There has been more. Fundación Telefónica has launched the #SumaFuerzas initiative together with the Red Cross, which includes the donation of 500,000 euros for the creation of confinement spaces for homeless people and the delivery of basic goods to people in situations of special vulnerability. Fundación Telefónica has also made its 13,000 Telefónica de España volunteers available to the Red Cross. And through ProFuturo, the digital education program promoted by Fundación Telefónica and Fundación La Caixa, it has donated 10,000 tablets to vulnerable families with school-age children, so that children can continue their studies from home, and to hospitals and residences so that the sick and elderly admitted to these centers could communicate with their families.

At the same time, volunteer work, an emblem of Telefónica’s values, has been continuous to support vulnerable groups. Telefónica also collaborated in the creation and launch of the Self-diagnosis and information official mobile application, AsistenciaCOVID-19, and continues to put its technology at the service of science to collaborate in research against the coronavirus. As an example, Telefónica has offered de Folding @ home (FAH or F @ h), an initiative of the Saint Louis School of Medicine of the University of Washington for the investigation of diseases, the computing or processing capacity of 107 distributed servers in various countries where the operator is present.

Pride of belonging

These actions have come from the very heart of Telefónica. Of its mission, its values ​​and its employees. And all the actions, for the purpose they have pursued, have fueled the pride of belonging, the sense of being part of an organization that, at such a crucial and demanding moment, has taken the step that corresponds to it by function and responsibility Social. Because Telefónica is aware that the reason for being of a company is to produce wealth and add value to its shareholders, but also to the entire community of which it is part. It can not be any other way.

For all these reasons, the company is now facing the General Shareholders ‘Meeting on June 12 with the satisfaction of the duty fulfilled and with the firm belief that this vocation of service and of contributing to’ make a more humane world connecting people’s lives. ‘will always drive their performance. Despite facing a situation as uncertain and unprecedented as that generated by the Covid-19, Telefónica has not had to improvise. To fulfill your social responsibility, it has been sufficient for you to comply with your company purpose.