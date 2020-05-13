The alarm state activation supposed a generalized change in the day to day of the Spanish citizens. The order of population confinement, with the consequent restriction of movements, brought with it a series of changes in the working hours of millions of workers. The coronavirus caused us to stay home and not be able to attend our Job positions, reason why many companies were forced to resort to the telecommuting. With these measures, many workers started working from their own homes.

What started as something that seemed temporary, is lengthening in time and seems to have no end date for much of the country’s productive fabric.

Effectiveness of telework in Spain

In this situation, they begin to emerge studies that analyze the productivity and effectiveness of teleworking.

This is the case of the survey that Bain & Company has carried out on the productivity and possible return to work after confinement. In it, it appears that 68% of Spanish workers claim to be equal or more productive working remotely.

The study adds that 51% of the surveyed population prefers to work remotely, versus 25% who prefer to work in person. However, almost 40% of respondents indicate that their workday is longer since they work remotely (compared to only 18% who claim to work fewer hours).

Likewise, the aforementioned study reveals that the Spanish population is still uncomfortable with the return to their physical job. Specifically, 42% of those surveyed think that there is a need to return to face-to-face work at this time, although only 38% feel totally confident about returning to their workplace.

Regarding the type of work performed, perceptions for rejoining also vary. The employees with roles in logistics centers and customer service positionsFor example, they feel the greatest need to return, with 62% and 57% respectively.