Telecommunications Engineering, a career with a future | News | Market

Ranking of the positions with the greatest opportunities. Infojobs.

According to the data of the InfoJobs-Esade 2020 Report State of the Labor Market in Spain, Computer Engineering and Telecommunications Engineering are the two majors par excellence when it comes to finding the best career opportunities. And it is that nine of the twenty positions with less competition in our country belong to the IT and telecommunications sector: ICT systems architect, software architect, database designer, ICT network engineer, analyst developer, ICT network architect, database administrator, mobile application developer and database developer.

In the words of Mónica Pérez, communication director of InfoJobs: “Traditionally, IT and telecommunications has been and is the least competitive category in the Spanish labor market, with only 22 registered per vacancy in InfoJobs in 2020. In addition, it is about a sector that has the best paid offers on the market, with an average gross salary of € 32,080 per year ”.

The average annual gross salary in Spain on the platform in 2020 was € 25,173. In addition, due to the pandemic, the limitations on mobility and activity of citizens and companies, together with the consequent implementation of formulas such as teleworking or electronic commerce, has contributed to accelerating the digitization process of the Spanish business fabric. Ultimately, all of this has driven the demand for these professionals, which is expected to continue to be the most sought after in the labor market.

Financial planner, second

Last year, financial planner was the second position with the lowest number of registrations due to vacancies (7). This position, related to careers such as Economics or Business Administration and Management (ADE), registered a total of 2,268 vacancies in 2020, with an average gross annual salary of € 31,574. In the position number 17 the figure of Economist also appears, related in the same way with both university degrees.

Finally, the presence of positions such as specialized dentist (8th), nurse (10th), general veterinarian (13th) and specialist nurse (20th), which are framed within careers, also stands out in this ranking. related to the field of Health, such as Nursing, Dentistry and Veterinary Medicine.

It should be remembered that Sanitation and health is the only category that has grown in the number of vacancies during the last year (+ 26%), due to the effects of Covid-19, so its evolution in the nearest future will depend on the progress and control of the disease.

Gap between supply and demand at the training level

Despite these data, with regard to university training it happens that what the market demands and what the candidates offer at the training or competence level do not always coincide. Is mismatch It is mainly due to the mismatch between the capabilities of young university students and what the job actually requires.

Although this issue has been approached many times from a focus on overqualification, the truth is that, historically, higher levels of education have greater chances of getting a job and, therefore, it is logical that young people bet on them. The drawback, however, is the concordance of their abilities and what the job offered really requires.

“The answer to this problem lies in the reorientation of the Spanish productive fabric towards activities with high added value – with a strong role for the thriving digital sectors and industry – that allow developing the potential of this highly trained human capital,” he says. Monica Pérez. “It is not just that these people get a job, but also that this job takes advantage of the training they have and their contribution is valuable for the company and society as a whole.”