Telecinco will face ‘The right price’ to ‘Pasapalabra’

Short-term movements in the afternoons of Telecinco. The fair price returns to the small screen hand in hand with the main Mediaset chain and will do so, as announced, with a series of deliveries destined for prime time and that will be broadcast, predictably, on Friday nights.

However, according to Bluper, Telecinco has more plans for the program that Carlos Sobera will present and will feature the voice of Luis Larrodera.

According to the information on the portal, As of April 13, Mediaset will start recording a daily version of The Fair Price that will replace Sálvame Tomate, which will thus disappear from the grill.

Thus, the mythical contest will occupy the strip from 20 to 21 hours, acting as opening act for Informativos Telecinco 21.00.

It is the same strip that Pasapalabra currently occupies on Antena 3, which is achieving stratospheric audience data. Thus, Telecinco’s objective is to face the success of the main Atresmedia network with a contest. That is, what he could not do with El tirón and neither with the version ‘Tomate’ of Sálvame.