Telecinco takes Rocío Carrasco back to the set live to give explanations about his trials

The litigation and judicial processes of the last five years, derived from the relationship with her ex-husband, Antonio David Flores, will focus the attention of the testimony that Rocío Carrasco will offer in Leaving us the skin, title of the eleventh episode of Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive,

Telecinco broadcasts this new installment of the program that Carlota Corredera will host on Telecinco on Wednesday at 10 pm.

The space will also feature a live intervention by the protagonist of the documentary series, Rocío Carrasco.

The new episode will will broadcast in two parts and will address important events of Rocío Carrasco’s life, which took place between December 2016 and August 2019.

His testimony will be commented, on this occasion, by Ana Bernal-Triviño, Carme Chaparro, Montse Suárez, Paloma García Pelayo and Alonso Caparrós, among other collaborators.

Throughout the night, the program will feature a musical performance by the Cordovan singer María José Llergo, that will interpret the subject Your skin.