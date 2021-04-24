Telecinco shows what was not seen in the interview with Rocío Carrasco from the set

Last Wednesday, Telecinco made a stop in the broadcast of the documentary Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive to interview live from the set to Rocío Carrasco, a format that Rocío Jurado’s own daughter requested days ago.

Seated before the presenters Jorge Javier Vázquez and Carlota Corredera, Carrasco referred to her daughter, Rocío Flores, to exonerate her for what happened in the past: “Rocío is an executioner because before he has been a victim and more vulnerable than me. I want to ask that they not attack her, she is not to blame, it is someone else who is responsible, her father, “she defended. Likewise, Carrasco was sincere when she said that today she did not see herself ready to meet her daughter again:” Now It is not the place or the time, but I do not lose hope, “he said.

Telecinco cameras not only did they capture what happened during the interview, but also the moments that preceded it, as well as in the advertising breaks. The Socialité program has shown some of these images exclusively.

According to Socialité, Carrasco was so nervous about the interview that even “came crying to Mediaset“And during the advertising cuts” those nerves were on the rise “, they assure.

Rocío Carrasco, visibly nervous during a publicity break in her interview. TELECINCO

The images show several people offering her a coat in case she is cold: “No, yes what I have are nerves“, says Rocío Carrasco in a recording made off-set.

“The first publicity he spent it almost without air, but little by little he was comforted with the help of his colleagues “, they continue from Socialité.

After the interview, Carrasco has also answered Socialité’s questions: “I feel good, I got very nervous, but I’m fine “, he assured.” If it has served to clarify some points that there were, well satisfied, “he added.

Rocío Carrasco has also explained why did you choose the equator for your documentary series to stop and give this interview: “It seemed correct to me that being in the middle of the docuseries, there was enough information to clarify point by point”.

Rocío Carrasco answers the questions from ‘Socialité’ after her interview.

Regarding the entry of Fidel Albiac by video call, Carrasco has acknowledged that he was very excited. “It has driven me crazy, because I did not expect it even remotely. I know that it has not been easy for him to take that step. “

“I am no longer afraid, I have done this because I can do it, I feel strong to do it, and the fear has passed, “concluded Carrasco.

For its part, Maria Patiño, presenter of the program and one of the collaborators present on the set last Wednesday, has also counted how she saw it During the Interview.

“When the camera pilot is not lit, his feelings and reactions were exactly the same“commented the presenter.

Patiño also criticized that he was “disappointed” by the appearance of Fidel Albiac by video call: “I found it very little empathetic, he diverted the focus to me without coming to mind and was not able to respond to something so simple about how he has lived throughout this time with a woman with this suffering for 20 years “.