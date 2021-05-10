Telecinco returns to the cinema after the coronavirus: ‘Operation Camarón’ opens on June 25

We will always remember March 2020 as the month when everything blew up. In the film industry, the advance of the coronavirus pandemic translated into a long list of canceled and delayed releases that left theaters with almost no commercial films for about a year.

Now, many of those films that were delayed will be arriving at the cinemas at last. Between them There are several Telecinco Cinema titles, and we already know the release date of the first one: ‘Operación Camarón’. This comedy starring Julián López and Natalia de Molina, which was going to hit theaters on March 13, 2020, will finally premiere on June 25. More than a year later.

Directed by Carlos Therón and written by Manuel Burque and Josep Gatell, ‘Operación Camarón’ brings together the team responsible for ‘Es por tu bien’, another successful Telecinco Cinema comedy that was the third highest grossing Spanish production of 2017. Remake of the Italian ‘Song é Napule’, is a mix of comedy and action with “a very cañí atmosphere in which flamenco-trap reigns.”

Shot in locations in Seville and Cádiz, complete its cast Carlos Librado “Nene”, Miren Ibarguren, Paco Tous, Antonio Dechent, Alberto López, Julián Villagrán, Canco Rodríguez, Adelfa Calvo, Burque, Juanlu González and Xisco González.

Telecinco returns to the cinema

The absence of Telecinco Cinema productions was especially notable in a 2020 that proved catastrophic for the exhibition industry.. In Spain, where Mediaset films are usually among the highest grossing year after year, Santiago Segura was responsible for one of the few box office joys with his ‘Father there is no more than one 2’, which raised about 13 million euros . The second with the most viewers of the year was ‘Adú’, from Telecinco and released before the pandemic, with 6.3 million (a figure that has grown with its re-release in theaters after being nominated at the Goya Awards).

The Mediaset production company has other titles in the bedroom that were also going to reach Spanish cinemas throughout 2020. ‘Way Down’ is an action thriller starring Freddie Highmore (‘The Good Doctor’) and directed by Jaume Balagueró that tells of a robbery at the Bank of Spain during Euro 2012. In the US it has already been released with few copies and slightly negative reviews, but in Spain it will hit theaters on November 12.

On the other hand there is ‘Malnazidos’, a comedy that mixes zombies with the Civil War Directed by Javier Ruiz Caldera and Alberto de Toro and starring Miki Esparbé, Aura Garrido, Luis Callejo and Álvaro Cervantes. We will see this before, if all goes well: it opens on September 24.

For the rest, in January Telecinco announced the start of filming ‘The fourth passenger’, a black comedy by Álex de la Iglesia, but we will surely see that in 2022.