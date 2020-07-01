It is customary that television networks bet on recovering fictions that once were successful with remakes or new seasons and that they also bet on entertainment formats that were once a success and that today could have a place on television grills. Well, that is what it seems that Telecinco wants to do and that is that the chain plans to bet again on one of his best known pink press formats: ‘white ants’.

Carlota Corredera

Mediaset Spain and La Fábrica de Tele are already preparing a new season of the successful space that Jorge Javier Vázquez presented first and Jordi González later, as Rocco Steinhäuser advances. The journalist also explains that the intention of the chain is to carry out some five or six installments that would be broadcast in the prime time slot on Sunday night from the end of July or beginning of August, thus relieving the galas of ‘La casa fuerte’ that Sonsoles Ónega conducts every week.

One of the novelties of this batch would be the identity of its new presenter and that is that Carlota Corredera will be in charge of driving this renovated ‘White Ants’ in Telecinco. The Galician journalist thus faces a new and important professional challenge after having driven ‘Change me’ on the desktop of the same chain and the debate on ‘Las Campos’ in the prime time slot. To this day she leads some installments of ‘Save me’ and last Friday June 26 she was in charge of driving ‘The Last Supper’ since its presenter Jorge Javier Vázquez was chosen to be a contestant with Belén Esteban.

This was ‘white ants’

With this return, Mediaset bets again for a format that gave it great joy in the past. ‘White ants’ started in 2007 and had four seasons that averaged 18.4% average share and 1,088,000 viewers. The space consisted of a documentary in which the figure of an important face in the world of television, cinema, the pink press or politics was analyzed through countless testimonies and archive images, and later a debate was broadcast in which different experts analyzed the figure of the protagonist of the delivery in question. With the passage of time, there have been similar programs on our small screen such as ‘Huellas de elefante’ on Telemadrid (also produced by La Fábrica de Tele) or ‘Lazos de sangre’, in the prime time of La 1. For now it is an unknown whether this new ‘White Ants’ will retain the original structure or new features will be introduced.