Telcos join the European Green Digital Coalition | News | Operators

Telcos join the European Green Digital Coalition.

On March 19, 13 European telecommunications CEOs became founding members of the European Green Digital Coalition and they promised their companies would be climate neutral by 2040 at the latest to accelerate the European Commission’s green ambitions.

These executives were joined by 13 CEOs of leading companies in the ICT sector, as well as manufacturing SMEs. The Statement was signed on Digital Day 2021, organized by the Portuguese Presidency of the European Union and by the European Commission.

The founding CEOs committed to developing “standardized, credible, and comparable assessment methodologies for the net impact of green digital solutions on the environment and climate in priority sectors such as energy, transportation, manufacturing, agriculture, and industry. of the construction”.

More CEOs are expected to join the coalition in the coming months and the results of their work will be presented in 2022.

The European telecommunications sector has a long-term commitment to reduce your carbon footprint, while promotes connectivity services and tools to reduce emissions in many sectors for the benefit of the environment and society. Mobile technologies help reduce emissions in other sectors by 10 times the amount produced by the telecommunications industry, according to a GSMA study. In parallel, a ETNO report shows that the sector has drastically reduced its own emissions and is rapidly increasing its use of renewable energy, with a 24% increase between 2018 and 2019 alone.

ETNO and GSMA will work together with other digital associations GeSI, European Digital SME Alliance and DIGITALEUROPE to coordinate the participation of the ICT sector in the Coalition.

List of telecommunications signatories

1. Timotheus Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom AG

2. Börje Ekholm, CEO of Ericsson

3. Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global

4. Pekka Lundmark, CEO of Nokia

5. Miguel Almeida, CEO, NOS

6. Stéphane Richard, CEO of Orange

7. Guillaume Boutin, CEO of Proximus

8. Henrik Clausen, CEO, TDC A / S

9. José María Álvarez-Pallete, CEO of Telefónica

10. Thomas Arnoldner, CEO of A1 Telekom Austria Group

11. Jukka Leinonen, EVP Nordics, Telenor Group and CEO DNA

12. Allison Kirkby, CEO of Telia Company

13. Nick Read, CEO of Vodafone Group