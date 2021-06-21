Telcos applaud understanding in transatlantic technology relations | News | Operators

ETNO Y USTelecom – The Broadband Association, the main trade associations of telecom operators and broadband providers in the EU and the United States, respectively, welcome strengthening the transatlantic dialogue on industrial and policy approaches to technology.

Both entities have submitted a joint statement in which they indicate that the “launch of a new”Trade and Technology Council (TTC)“Between the EU and the United States is an important milestone in the long tradition of dialogue and constructive coordination between Washington DC and Brussels. This comes at an especially opportune time when both sides of the Atlantic are reflecting on how to modernize digital policies and regulations. for the next few years ”.

Telcos applaud understanding in transatlantic technology relationships.

And they add: “Policies that foster innovation and incentivize investment will continue to play a critical role in advancing essential digital transformation and our shared connected future, at a time when all of our nations are working to build a strong post-recovery recovery. pandemic and promote sustainability in all sectors of the economy and society ”.

In this context, “we believe that it will be of vital importance to ensure that all stakeholders, including, and especially, leaders in the telecommunications sector, are actively involved in the work of the EU-US TTC. recently established.

The telecommunications industry, with massive investment in new 21st century networks and cutting edge technology, will be a crucial partner in the digital policy dialogue between the EU and the United States. From 5G to fiber networks, from cybersecurity to cloud and data services, from advancing access and affordability, telecommunications and broadband operators are a key enabler of strong economic growth, social equity, opportunities, inclusion and sustainable societies, both entities maintain in the statement sent.

ETNO and USTelecom are determined to support a continuous and results-focused transatlantic political dialogue; and they are ready to contribute in a concrete and practical way together with institutional partners in Washington DC, in Brussels and in all European capitals to realize a shared, safe and equitable vision for the digital future of all our citizens, they conclude.