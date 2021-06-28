Telco Challenges in the Age of 5G and Edge Computing | News | Operators

IBMhas posted a new studythat reflects the challenges that telecommunications providers face in the era of 5G and Edge Computing.

Telco challenges in the era of 5G and Edge Computing.

Telecommunications companies are working to capture the full potential of both technologies that allow a leap in connectivity, for example, towards remote surgeries. However, they face some challenges. In this context, the multinational has surveyed 500 telecommunications service providers (CSP) in 21 different countries to understand this scenario:

•Partner with web climbers (key providers in the 5G-enabled edge services sector) would primarily benefit the interests of such companies: Telecoms are building their network to harness the power of 5G, but risk losing control of the network itself. In this regard, 74% of the best performing CSPs think that partnering with web climbers will primarily benefit their strategic interests.

•Telecos must become platforms, or will have to confront them– 71% of telecom CEOs expect cloud computing to become a critical technology for results in the next 2-3 years, according to a previous IBM survey of CEOs. In this new survey, 59% of CSPs agree that they must become secure clouds, powered by AI and automation.

• Security and privacy through the open hybrid cloud: The open hybrid cloud approach enables telcos to bring together environments and providers on an open platform, as well as securely maintain control of their data. In this regard, 60% of telecom CEOs believe that strengthening data security and privacy is important to their customers.

• On the run to transform telecommunications networks into software-defined platforms: Telecommunications companies are moving forward to support and monetize the growing volumes of data enabled for 5G and Edge. In this regard, 91% of the best performing CSPs expect to exceed their financial expectations in five years as a result of using edge computing.

• More comprehensive automation to transform networks efficiently and safely: 79% of top performing CSPs say they must automate infrastructure, network functions, and operations. The same percentage say it must provide automation capabilities directly to companies.