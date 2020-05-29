May 29, 2020 | 2:17 pm

Telcel offered compensation to its users after the failures reported in past days.

On Wednesday afternoon, users reported on social networks errors in the service that prevented them from making calls, sending messages and using their data to navigate for much of the day.

The largest number of failures were registered in Mexico City, Monterrey, Nuevo Laredo and San Luis Potosí, according to the analysis of DownDetector, a site that collects results and information in real time on the interruptions of digital and financial services.

Telcel, which concentrates 62.44% of the market for mobile telephony lines in Mexico, according to the Telecommunications Information Bank, said in a statement that the service interruption occurred due to a fiber optic cut in the transmission network. .

“Traffic was redirected to alternate routes, generating saturation in the signaling of voice services for attempted calls,” he said.

Today, the company pointed out that since Wednesday it maintains constant communication with the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) and with the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), to provide information and reports on the affectation of service.

“Likewise, we have worked together with them in the implementation of this voluntary bonus for affected users,” the company reported. He added that they will proceed to make bonuses automatically to affected users for both those who contract the service in prepaid or postpaid.

In prepaid 50MB will be paid, which will be reflected in their balances in the coming days and will be confirmed through a short SMS message. In postpaid, customers will receive 100MB, which will be reflected in their account statements in the next billing cycle of the respective customer,

