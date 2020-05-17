Tekashi 6ix9ine makes a millionaire donation to NGOs and they reject it | Instagram

The famous rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine wanted to make a good deed to support childrenbut an NGO rejected his millionaire donation in order to avoid relating to the criminal past of the rapper from New York.

It was through their social networks that Tekashi shared the unpleasant moment What happened, because apparently I just wanted to support them but it couldn’t be like that.

We are grateful for Mr. Hernández’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry, but we have informed his representatives that we have rejected this donation, “they argued.

It is worth mentioning that millions of users on social networks they are really annoying and indignant because they let him out of the prison to finish his sentence at home.

This decision was made for avoid any contagion by the virus that is sweeping most of the world.

Last week the rapper decided celebrate his release from prison with a new music video of his single “GOOBA“on his official YouTube channel where he managed to be everything a success.

Given the great profits he had, Tekashi wanted to make a donation to an NGO but unfortunately things did not go well at all.

About 200 thousand dollars was the amount the rapper was going to donate to No Kid Hungry, a foundation that fights childhood hunger and malnutrition in the United States, but they rejected it.

No Kid Hungry prefers to take food out of the mouth of children, I have never seen anything so cruel, ”claimed 6ix9ine on Instagram.

Unfortunately this is not the first time that Tekashi is discriminated for his past as several friends and companions They have attacked him and ask that they not support his music, such as the musician Snoop Dogg.

It should be mentioned that the singer since 2018 fulfilled a two year sentence for the use of @rmas and conspiracy for a series of d3lit0s, including drug trafficking, r0b0 at hand @rmada, violence and even crimes with @rmas de fuego. In addition to being accused of abusing a minor in 2015, so he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

