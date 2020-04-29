BRASILIA – Pressured by senators to be clear about what is the orientation of social isolation during the covid-19 pandemic, the Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, said on Wednesday, 29, that the final decision on the distancing will be from the States and municipalities.

Previously, at the Senate public hearing, Teich cited a study of the portfolio to change the guideline guiding isolation only for some people – such as the elderly, confirmed cases and those in contact with patients – and more critical regions. He reflected, however, that the ministry’s position has not changed so far.

At the hearing, the minister cited that social isolation is the possible guideline given the lack of sufficient diagnoses of covid-19 in Brazil. On the other hand, he stated that the government is studying changing the orientation. Criticism followed.

“I am appalled. With all due respect, but I think it is a very serious doubt. Please be firm and clear in this position. Give the message to the nation as the leader of Health in the Country. There can be no doubt, especially when the President of the Republic it is giving contrary signals “, said Senator Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE) to the minister.

In response, Teich pointed out that if there is relaxation of isolation in the country, it is the decision of the governors. “The ministry has never been positioned to get out of the distance. It has to be very clear. Never,” said the minister.

“What is being done in relation to a new guideline, this will come out. And each state will be able to use these guidelines for its own reality”, he pointed out Nelson Teich, in office since the 17th. “The decision rests with the states and municipalities.”

The mood in the session worsened after the minister spoke of changing the social distance policy. “I am not satisfied with your answers. I respect your curriculum, your history, but honestly I want to know: isolation or not isolation?”, Asked the minister, Senator Kátia Abreu (PP-TI). “Do you know what to do? If you don’t, we will continue with the isolation.”

