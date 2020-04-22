Six days after being chosen to take charge of the Ministry of Health, Nelson Teich said that he is still studying the situation of the new coronavirus in the country and that he needs more information to act. Specifically, he announced nothing more than the name of his new “right-hand man”, the executive secretary of the ministry, General Eduardo Pazuello, which in reality is a personal choice of President Jair Bolsonaro accepted by Teich. The new minister met his greatest ally in the Ministry of Health only on Monday, 20.

Minister Nelson Teich, in Brasília 4/16/2020 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

Photo: .

In his first press conference, Nelson Teich returned to repeat today statements from his first speech. “We know very little about the disease,” said the minister. “Information about the disease is critical. The impression I have is that we have to be much more efficient than we are today. It is a race against time,” said the minister.

Since Teich’s first speech last Thursday, until now, official data have jumped from 30,420 cases of contamination to 45,757 cases on Wednesday, 22. There are more than 15,000 new confirmed cases. Regarding the number of deaths, there are almost 1 thousand deaths in the same interval, from 1,924 deaths to the current 2,906 deaths.

In a phrase from his quick speech, he even seemed to emulate the jargon used by Bolsonaro. “We have to try to understand this better,” he commented. With a more concise reasoning than that of his predecessor in the ministry, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, Teich signaled that he is preparing a “guideline” for states and municipalities across the country to begin executing plans to resume activities and economics, based on the easing of isolation. social, as Bolsonaro wants.

“It is impossible for a country to live a year, a year and a half stopped. An exit program, that is to say, we will design and support states and municipalities”, said the new minister. When mentioning General Eduardo Pazuello, he sought to defend the new executive secretary. “I believe that it can really help to create a growth program compatible with the need that we have today,” he said.

In a week from now, Teich is committed to delivering the “guidelines” of what will be done in the country. The Ministry of Health, in practice, passes on guidelines to states and municipalities. Governors and mayors are free to comply with them or not, as the Supreme Federal Court (STF) imposed a defeat on the Planalto Palace and has already decided that mayors and governors can define social isolation measures to face the pandemic.

“Brazil is giant and heterogeneous. Next week, we are delivering a model that can be used as a parameter,” said Teich, without giving further details on the matter. “There is no magic formula. The solutions are not good or bad, they are well or badly used. The situation is difficult, complex, but we are certainly able to get through it, leaving the health system stronger for the post-covid.”

