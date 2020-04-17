BRASILIA – The new Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, intends to resume the routine of press conferences with daily panoramas of the covid-19 from the beginning next week. Appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro with support from the head of the Special Secretariat of Communication (Secom), Fabio Wajngarten, Teich must adopt a relationship with the press aligned with the Presidency.

This Friday, the 17th, the coronavirus numbers were released on the internet, but not presented in an interview for journalists, as had been occurring daily since the beginning of the crisis. There will also be no statements on Saturday and Sunday. The government’s orientation was that, before submitting to a hearing about the spread of the disease in the country and about how he will work, he needed time to get to know how the folder works.

According to Planalto’s interlocutors, the new minister received no guidance on how to relate to the press. However, due to the proximity to Wajngarten, the new minister will act in line with the communication strategy that the president wants.

After taking office at the Planalto Palace on Friday morning, 17, Teich went to the Ministry of Health accompanied by the assistant secretary of Secom, Samy Liberman. Throughout the weekend, according to an interlocutor, he must dedicate himself to knowing the details of the folder. An assistant from the Plateau justified the presence of Wajngarten’s deputy as an aid to the new minister, who has just landed in Brasília to assume not only a ministry, but to lead the coronavirus crisis.

One of the reasons that led to Mandetta’s weariness with Bolsonaro was precisely the way he related to the press. The ex-minister daily defended the social isolation, following guidelines from health authorities worldwide as an effective measure to combat the pandemic. Bolsonaro wants distancing only for the elderly and people with diseases. Another point of divergence between them was the use of chloroquine, whose research so far is inconclusive on its effectiveness and side effects.

At the end of March, the collectives that used to be held at the Ministry of Health, began to take place at the Planalto Palace under the coordination of the Civil House, headed by Minister Walter Braga Netto. The aim was to try to unify the speeches and give the president control over the disclosure of the actions. Mandetta, however, continued to confront the president’s views, saying it is based on science.

When Teich was introduced on Thursday, 17, he was nervous and, according to his interlocutors, he was tired. The new minister was taken aback by repeated interviews with television programs. On social media, Teich’s shy performance was compared to Mandetta’s style, who, in addition to using the easy language of an orthopedist, spent eight years as a federal deputy.

In the assessment of a palatial assistant, the ex-minister’s oratory is “undeniable” and Teich was disadvantaged by the change being made quickly and with much exposure.

So far, the new minister has yet to detail his strategy for fighting the coronavirus. Upon taking office, he said that the role of the portfolio will be focused on people and that the poorest will suffer more intensely from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The day before, also without specifying, he defended a “test program” to increase knowledge about the disease.

