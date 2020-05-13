Raised to the post in the middle of the hurricane coronavirus and an acute political crisis, the new Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, has worked in isolation and follows President Jair’s attempts Twitter to put an end to social isolation, despite the accelerated advance of coronavirus in the country.

Minister of Health, Nelson Teich 4/22/2020 REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

Photo: .

Appointed on April 17 to replace Luiz Henrique Mandetta, with whom Bolsonaro had public disagreements over the social isolation of the coronavirus and the chloroquine drug, Teich was the president’s trump card to claim that he was exchanging the minister he criticized for a respected technician.

When informed by the press this week about Bolsonaro’s decree that expanded the essential activities to include gyms and beauty salons, Teich asked: “Did you leave today, did you?”. Then he said it was not the ministry’s job, but the president’s decision.

“It was embarrassing, no doubt. But it looks like it was a test, and it passed,” a source close to Teich told of the episode of gyms and beauty salons. “He said it was the president’s job and that he was going to see how it was done later. He didn’t buy this fight,” he added.

Last week, when Bolsonaro received businessmen and signed another decree expanding essential activities – to include industrial activities and civil construction – Teich was also not present, nor was he invited to Bolsonaro’s surprise visit, ministers and businessmen to the president. of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), Dias Toffoli, to complain about the social isolation measures adopted by the States.

Since taking office, Teich has been received by the president only twice: on the 20th, in an audience with the Minister of the Civil House, Walter Braga Netto, and on the 23rd, with the president of the Federal Council of Medicine, who went to present the position of the entity on the use of chloroquine in the treatment of Covid-19.

Without this closeness to the president, Teich slowly began to defend social isolation – despite Bolsonaro’s firmly opposed position – and went so far as to say that in some places a lockdown, the most restricted form of isolation, would be necessary.

The minister also took a different position from Bolsonaro regarding the use of chloroquine and publicly regretted the more than 10,000 deaths by Covid-19 in the country, while the president has already said, “So what?”, When asked about the deaths.

The minister’s positions ended up activating an internet campaign by the Bolsonarist networks against Teich.

“A frying process exists in the bolsonaristas networks, this is undoubtedly. The tags lifted over the weekend came after he posted about the 10,000 deaths and were not spontaneous, there was artificial intelligence there,” said the source, adding, however , that the relationship with the president “is not bad”.

According to the source, the minister is constantly talking to the president over the phone to discuss what is being done and explain his positions.

“#FORATEICH”

Unlike Mandetta, who had heated private discussions with the president and took a public stand often against the president, Teich does not raise any possible differences in public and tries to reconcile what he believes the president is defending.

The result is that the minister’s speeches on the subject are largely ignored by Bolsonaro. “He came to know what the president’s position was, they are not new. He came with the intention to reconcile,” said the source.

Asked about the minister’s work, Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that he “can say what he wants, no problem”, and is doing a good job.

“Put yourself in his shoes. He got into a complicated situation. The Ministry of Health, in itself, is already a problem, okay? In view of the addictions we had there. It still catches up with the pandemic crisis. It’s not easy, I can’t charge him a lot. I’ve been talking to him, I intend to talk again tomorrow, okay? “he said.

This Wednesday morning, when asked again about the minister, Bolsonaro said that all his ministers need to be “in tune” with him and that they are political choices. Then he repeated that he would talk to Teich about the protocol for using chloroquine – the president wants a change to allow use in the initial symptoms of the disease – but he did not criticize the minister.

According to another source heard by ., there is no problem in the Plateau with Teich. The view is that Bolsonaro likes the minister, especially his “discretion” – one of the points of friction with Mandetta was precisely the fact that the president thought his former minister wanted to be a “star”.

After the hashtags “Teichliberachloroquina” and “ForaTeich” gained prominence on social networks, Teich used Twitter to address the use of chloroquine. He recalled that the ministry has already protocols authorizing the use since the end of March and accompanies all research on medicines, but warned that the medicine has side effects.

“Chloroquine is a medication with side effects. So, any prescription must be made based on medical evaluation. The patient must understand the risks and sign the ‘Consent Form’ before starting use,” he wrote.

So far, the minister also doesn’t have a team to call his own. A few days after his appointment, he was informed that his executive secretary would be an active general, Eduardo Pazuello. After that, several technicians from the ministry were dismissed, but most of the positions remain vacant.

Pazuello brought five military personnel to Health, allocated to positions in the executive secretary and the minister’s office, to take care of things like logistics and payment.

The only person close to Teich on the team, the secretary of Science, Technology and Innovation, Denizar Vianna – former Teich partner – was exonerated on April 30 with the prediction that he would be re-appointed as the minister’s direct assistant, which did not it happened until today, even though he continues to work.

Antonio Carlos Campos de Carvalho, professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, took over for Vianna, a political indication of the so-called centão, signed only by the Minister of the Civil House.

Teich managed, however, to convince the Secretary of Health Surveillance, Wanderson Oliveira, to stay in office. First to resign when he learned that Mandetta was leaving, Wanderson stayed to make the transition and, according to a source, developed a good relationship with the minister.

His position was even offered to the center, but a name did not appear – at least for now – to occupy the position.

See too:

Bolsonaro walks to the Supreme Court to meet with Toffoli

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

