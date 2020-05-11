Iran said on Sunday that it saw the United States more likely to carry out an exchange of prisoners in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, coinciding with rumors about the possible release of two detainees from both countries, although Washington refused to confirm whether it will happen.

With 107,603 infected and 6,640 deaths, Iran is in tenth place among the countries with the most cases of coronavirus, which is the United States’ leader, with more than 1.3 million cases and 79,508 deaths.

“We hope that in this situation where the Covid-19 disease is threatening the lives of Iranian citizens in US prisons, the US government will finally choose care for the lives of human beings rather than politics,” said the government spokesman, Alí ​​Rabieí, quoted by the EFE agency.

“We, without any preconditions, have announced that there is preparation for the exchange of all prisoners and dialogue on that release, but the United States has so far refrained from responding,” Rabieí said.

Rabieí added that to carry out the exchange “there is no need for a mediator” despite the fact that both countries have not had diplomatic relations since 1979 and their interests are represented by Switzerland and Pakistan.

According to the spokesperson, the office representing Iranian interests in Washington can transmit orders on “the form and date” of the exchange.

Rabbi also stressed that Tehran holds the United States “responsible for the life and health of imprisoned Iranian citizens” and denounced that adequate care is not being provided.

The official alluded to Iranian professor Sirous Asgari, who is detained in the United States despite being acquitted last November of the charge of stealing trade secrets in violation of sanctions against Iran.

Asgari caught the coronavirus but is expected to deport him to Iran once he recovers from the disease.

The Iranian professor could be exchanged for Michael White, a veteran of the US Navy detained in Iran since 2018 for espionage.

White last March benefited from a prison permit for health reasons but continues in Iran, whose authorities released more than 100,000 prisoners temporarily due to the spread of the coronavirus.

However, the US government declined to confirm whether it will carry out a prisoner exchange with Iran in the context of the coronavirus pandemic and considered that it is not appropriate to address this “sensitive” issue in light of the media.

“The United States is committed to the return of all US citizens unjustly detained abroad; we do not manage this type of sensitive diplomacy through the media,” said State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortaguse.

If this exchange were to take place, it would not be the first despite the high bilateral tension.

On December 7, Iran and the United States respectively released the American investigator Xiyue Wang, arrested in 2016 and convicted of espionage, and the Iranian scientist Masud Soleimaní, detained in 2018 for trying to export biological material to the Islamic Republic.

