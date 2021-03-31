Tefi Valenzuela’s response to Eleazar Gómez’s apology

After it was announced that Eleazar’s ex will receive the amount of 420 thousand pesos as part of an understanding for the damage he received at the hands of the actor, various comments against Tefi were unleashed on social networks, ensuring that she only started the process against him for money and fame.

Tefi Valenzuela’s statement in IG of Mexican laws is a contradiction to what he had said a few days ago: “I always said, from day one, that I was going to settle for what the judge said, I was going to abide by what he said, so I’m not going to say what seems fair or not fair.

“I said from day one that I was going to leave it to the courts, and if these are the measures that they considered, then I will have to accept them,” added the model at that time, although it seems that this assertion, today , you already forgot.